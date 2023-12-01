A creepy Christmas pop-up celebrating Krampus is opening in NYC

If you prefer your halls less "decked with holiday joy" and instead "decorated with doll heads and skulls," then this is the holiday pop-up bar for you.

Krampus' Cove, an immersive holiday bar, has popped up at Brooklyn's Someday Bar in Boerum Hill (Atlantic Avenue and Hoyt Street). It opens on Monday, December 4, and runs through New Year's Eve with lots of creepy Christmas spirit. Be sure to book a ticket in advance for an hour-and-a-half seating; tickets cost $25/person.

Expect naughty elves, evil snowmen and Krampus himself. If you aren't familiar with the legend of Krampus, here's a primer: He's a half-goat, half-demon monster that punishes misbehaving children at Christmas. Think of him as the devilish sidekick of St. Nicholas who wears horns instead of a festive red hat.

Photograph: Courtesy of Krampus' Cove

Evoking Krampus' true energy, this isn't a kitschy, cheesy Christmas experience. Instead, Krampus' Cove will embrace the creature's wicked ways with a soundtrack of unexpected versions of carols, plus decor that leans into goth culture and cult horror. You'll see black Christmas trees decorated with doll heads, skulls and skeletons, among other haunting decor—not a red-and-green Christmas bulb in sight.

The project was dreamed up by the minds behind popular Halloween pop-up bar Black Lagoon, Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage, and they're pros at making creepy cool.

While the setting is a big part of the experience, so too are the cocktails. These sinister sippers include the Violent Night with Ilegal Mezcal, black sesame, chai, Giffard Banane Du Bresil, lime and Bitter Queens Tobacco Bitters. There's also the Better Watch Out with Ford's Gin, spiced cranberry, Amontillado Sherry and lemon.

Photograph: Courtesy of Krampus' Cove

Beware that Krampus himself will be wandering the room, waiting to see if you have been naughty or nice—and that sounds even scarier after a cocktail or two, so prepare yourself.

Each ticket begins with a welcome cocktail, followed by the evening's events. If you'd rather not purchase a ticket in advance, the bar will be open with the full menu for un-ticketed walk-in service after ticketed events end each night.