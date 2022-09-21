A documentary theater is opening in Chinatown’s historic Firehouse Building

A new home for documentary cinema will open in a historic Chinatown building this weekend.

Firehouse will be Downtown Community Television Center (DCTV)’s Cinema for Documentary Film. The 67-seat theater will screen feature first-run films, curated shows and repertory works. It boasts 4K projection, 7.1 surround sound, interactive features to connect audiences worldwide, concessions, and an adjoining event space.

Firehouse will be "a documentary cinema where filmmakers and film lovers can come together in appreciation of nonfiction film," DCTV said in a news release. In addition to screening films, the theater will offer masterclasses, family programs, and special events.

Founded in 1972, DCTV has grown into one of the leading documentary production and film education centers in the country. A community of and for documentary filmmakers, DCTV is a unique space where screenings, discussions, youth media, continuing education programs, and filmmaking resources exist side by side with award-winning productions.

Photograph: Courtesy of Firehouse Cinema

Here's the opening show schedule