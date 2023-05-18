After a COVID-related absence that included a virtual "Home Edition" in 2021, The New York Pizza Festival is back in person this summer, with fresh-from-the-oven slices crafted by 35 of the world's finest pizzaioli.



RECOMMENDED: The 29 best pizza places in NYC



Though previous editions of the pizza party were held along Arthur Avenue, a.k.a. the “Little Italy of the Bronx," this year's iteration—hosted by TF Cornerstone, Caputo’s Market & Deli, and Lavazza Coffee Company, with all profits being donated to the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City—will move to the Piazza at Hunter’s Point South Park (52-03 Center Blvd) in Long Island City, Queens.

The food festival, which debuted back in 2018, will run for 10 weeks, from Saturday, June 10 through Sunday, August 20, with each week dedicated to spotlighting a different style of pizza made by a different pizzaiolo, pulled from some of the most famous pizzerias around the world. Past fests have featured local favorites including Williamsburg's Best Pizza and Midwood's Di Fara, the latter of which regularly tops our list of New York's best pizza each year.

Along with classic char-and-chew New York-style slices and the Napoletana original that inspired them, attendees can explore various regions and styles of cooking, including thicker cuts like Chicago and Sicilian styles, thin-and-crispy Roman pies and even the divisive Hawaiian style, which controversially tops the usual tomato-and-mozzarella construction with pineapple and ham. A full line-up of the pizza makers participating in the festival has yet to be released, but we’ll let you know as soon as we do!

To go along with the carb-and-cheese feast, The New York Pizza Festival will feature five cooking stations, pizza-making classes, live music and more. Hours of operation will be weekdays from 4pm to 10pm and weekends from 1 to 10pm, and though admission is free, tickets will be required to eat and drink.

Given how, uh, chill New Yorkers are when it comes to our most beloved and signature food, this one shouldn't be popular at all. Nope, not one bit.