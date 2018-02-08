A festival for dessert wines is coming to NYC next week

There's no shame in liking sweet dessert wines, and next week, a festival devoted to them is taking place in NYC.

The Dessert Wine Festival will take place on Saturday, February 17, at 313 Butler Gallery. It's in conjunction with Rooftop Reds, a rooftop vineyard in Brooklyn that frequently hosts outdoor film screenings and wine tasting events there in warmer months, but it’s too cold to hang out up there right now, unfortunately.

The fest will feature a variety of Finger Lakes dessert wines, including ice wines and ports, paired with local dishes from five Brooklyn restaurants. The dishes will savory for the most part, to contrast with the dessert wine. One sample pairing will be lamb meatballs topped with feta cheese that's paired with Cabernet Franc Ice Wine. And there will be actual dessert served, as well.

There will also be a matching work of art from Brooklyn artists for each pairing, so you can pretend you came to the event to be a classy, cultured admirer of local art (and not just for the booze and sugar).

Tickets are $50, and you get $20 off if you buy two—find them here. There are two sessions of the event, one from 5 to 7pm and a second from 8 to 10pm. If you want to follow it up with even more wine (no judgement), you can head to the best wine bars in NYC.

