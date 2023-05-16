If you're a Barbie girl who's always dreamed of living in a Barbie world, now's your big moment.

The Malibu Barbie Café, an immersive pink-hued pop-up, officially opens on May 17 in the Seaport. Boasting fun photo opps, a menu from a Master Chef finalist, California vibes and, of course, actual Barbie dolls, this cafe feels like a spot Barbie herself would hang out with Ken, Midge and Skipper.

All ages are welcome to experience The Malibu Barbie Café, which is available for booking through September 15. Each reservation includes your choice of entree and side item, full access to the Barbie Cafe experience and a 90-minute table reservation. Early bird pricing ranges from $22-$30 for kids and $39-$49 for adults depending on the date and time. You can buy additional drinks, dessert and food.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Café

The menu includes a breakfast burrito, rainbow pancakes, the beach burger, a club sandwich and lots more. Master Chef semi-finalist Becky Brown created the menu to emphasize all-day brunch, family-friendly fare, delicious desserts and a variety of drinks.

While it's a casual atmosphere, Barbie fans are definitely welcome to dress up in their finest pink attire—the more outlandish the better for all the fabulous photo opportunities. You can even step inside a full-size Barbie doll house and hang out in the Malibu Barbie beach scene.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Café

Expect a groovy 1970s California energy with "a sea of poptimistic Barbie colors, laid-back beachy motifs, and lots of retro glam," as the event organizers at Bucket Listers describe it. Mattel's Malibu Barbie debuted in 1971, so the cafe pays homage to her momentous decade.

Photograph: Courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Café

Photograph: courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Cafe

“We are delighted to open The Malibu Barbie Café, a truly unique dining experience that celebrates Barbie and all the brand represents,” Julie Freeland, Mattel’s senior director of location-based entertainment, said in a press release. “At Mattel, we are always looking for exciting, new ways to bring the Barbie experience to life. From the beach-loving décor to the menu, every detail has been thoughtfully designed to celebrate the iconic Barbie style, with nostalgic details fans will love.”

Photograph: courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Cafe

Photograph: Courtesy of The Malibu Barbie Café

The project is the brainchild of Bucket Listers Head of Experiences, Derek Berry, who also created nostalgic pop-up phenomena inspired by Saved by the Max, The Golden Girls Kitchen, and The Peach Pit.

Find The Malibu Barbie Café at 19 Fulton Street in the Seaport. Reservations are available here.