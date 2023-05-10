NYC's Pier 15 has been transformed into a beachy summer oasis

Even if NYC’s actual beaches aren’t open yet, Watermark Beach is now open and ready for summer.

This tropical takeover at Pier 15 features tiki decor, seasonal drinks and twinkling lights for when the party stretches into the nighttime hours.

When you walk in, you'll be transported to a waterfront oasis dotted with palm trees. To really set the mood, just pretend that you're dining along the Caribbean Sea instead of the East River. Fun photo opportunities abound, including a tiki-style backdrop with surfboards and captain's hats. Plus, the panoramic skyline views from this gloriously over-the-top venue are made for Instagram.

Photograph: By Watermark - Waterfront Bar NYC

There's plenty of space to spread out in this 10,000-square-foot outdoor bar and restaurant. Watermark now boasts a new 40-foot outdoor bar and new cabanas. Plus, there's a meticulously crafted cocktail menu, including cocktail pouches, margaritas and a long wine list. Specialty cocktails include the "Tan Line" featuring Woodinville Rye and the rum-based "Bikini Bottom."

Photograph: By Watermark - Waterfront NYC

As for the food menu, the raw bar and other seafood specialties take center stage. But there are plenty of other options, including tacos, mac-and-cheese and a burger.

Photograph: By Watermark - Waterfront Bar NYC

Find all the fun in the Seaport District on Pier 15. Watermark is located near The Rooftop at Pier 17, where there's a packed summer concert calendar, so it would make an ideal spot to grab a drink before or after the show.

Special events at Watermark this summer include weekly Luau Thursdays and Rose All Day Beach Parties on Sundays, plus a Memorial Day party on Monday, May 29.

Photograph: By Watermark - Waterfront Bar NYC

Reservations are available here, so grab your Tommy Bahama shirt, slather on some sunscreen and party like you're in the Bahamas right here in Manhattan.