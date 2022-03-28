New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

A first look at this year's fragrant Macy's Flower Show

This free floral spectacular is a feast for the eyes and the nose.

Shaye Weaver
Written by
Shaye Weaver
Advertising

A glorious garden full of vibrant blooms is sprouting from the countertops and hanging from columns inside Macy's Herald Square.

It's finally the annual Macy's Flower Show—now through April 10—a signal that spring has most definitely arrived in NYC. Outside, its entire Broadway facade is covered in flowers to create a rainbow-like spray with its windows dressed to match.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

Once inside, visitors will find a garden down Macy's main corridor, starting from Broadway, and up on its balcony level. The lush blooms this year take inspiration from enchanting floral scents such as Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, Miss Dior by Christian Dior, Daisy by Marc Jacobs, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino and FlowerBomb Ruby Orchid by Viktor&Rolf. The floral designs themselves focus on "impact, energy, and bold modernism, immersing the public in radiant flowers, heavenly scents, and bold color gradients," Macy's says.

"This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will bring floral beauty and dazzling scents together to create a multi-sensory experience," said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. "Focused and stunningly landscaped to showcase impact, energy, and the beauty of personal style, the show will unfold through modern geometry, bold colors, and unexpected scent experiences. We are excited to once again welcome New York and visitors into this magical floral retreat within Macy’s Herald Square and kick off the spring season."

Flowers crawl up bridges and columns and hang as topiaries, but on the balcony level, there are colorful greenhouses that contain each fragrance surrounded by flowers.  

Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.
Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

These greenhouses aren't the only splash of color at this year's show—fashion design students from the Fashion Institute of Technology are showing off their winning designs, including designs by Jacob Caraccilo, Larglinda Ilazi, Yoojin Lee, Katty Liang, Ashley McLeod and Jiwon Park within it and in Macy's windows. These are stunning pieces of fashion you can find on the balcony.

Plus, each week, local New York City floral designers will be showcased nearby, including from Petals By Dani Chou, Boy Flowers by Matthew Radwan, Olivee Floral by Karla Smith and Flowerwitch by Kate Hinish.

The Macy's Flower Show is on now at the Macy's Herald Square flagship until April 10, and it's free to check out.

Macy's Flower Show
Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Spring

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.