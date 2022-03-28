A first look at this year's fragrant Macy's Flower Show

This free floral spectacular is a feast for the eyes and the nose.

A glorious garden full of vibrant blooms is sprouting from the countertops and hanging from columns inside Macy's Herald Square.

It's finally the annual Macy's Flower Show—now through April 10—a signal that spring has most definitely arrived in NYC. Outside, its entire Broadway facade is covered in flowers to create a rainbow-like spray with its windows dressed to match.

RECOMMENDED: The best places to see cherry blossoms in NYC

Once inside, visitors will find a garden down Macy's main corridor, starting from Broadway, and up on its balcony level. The lush blooms this year take inspiration from enchanting floral scents such as Good Girl by Carolina Herrera, Miss Dior by Christian Dior, Daisy by Marc Jacobs, Donna Born in Roma by Valentino and FlowerBomb Ruby Orchid by Viktor&Rolf. The floral designs themselves focus on "impact, energy, and bold modernism, immersing the public in radiant flowers, heavenly scents, and bold color gradients," Macy's says.

"This year’s Macy’s Flower Show will bring floral beauty and dazzling scents together to create a multi-sensory experience," said Will Coss, executive producer, Macy’s Flower Show. "Focused and stunningly landscaped to showcase impact, energy, and the beauty of personal style, the show will unfold through modern geometry, bold colors, and unexpected scent experiences. We are excited to once again welcome New York and visitors into this magical floral retreat within Macy’s Herald Square and kick off the spring season."

Flowers crawl up bridges and columns and hang as topiaries, but on the balcony level, there are colorful greenhouses that contain each fragrance surrounded by flowers.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

Photograph: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.

These greenhouses aren't the only splash of color at this year's show—fashion design students from the Fashion Institute of Technology are showing off their winning designs, including designs by Jacob Caraccilo, Larglinda Ilazi, Yoojin Lee, Katty Liang, Ashley McLeod and Jiwon Park within it and in Macy's windows. These are stunning pieces of fashion you can find on the balcony.

Plus, each week, local New York City floral designers will be showcased nearby, including from Petals By Dani Chou, Boy Flowers by Matthew Radwan, Olivee Floral by Karla Smith and Flowerwitch by Kate Hinish.

The Macy's Flower Show is on now at the Macy's Herald Square flagship until April 10, and it's free to check out.