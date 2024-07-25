Subscribe
A free Harry Potter extravaganza is taking over Grand Central Terminal

Back to Hogwarts Day takes physical form in New York for the very first time!

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Senior National News Editor
Harry Potter Hogwarts
Photograph: Warner Bros.
Every single Harry Potter devotee knows about Back to Hogwarts Day, an annual celebration created by the franchise's own fans marking the day Harry is due back to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft & Wizardry on September 1. 

Although celebrations usually involve a bunch of virtual activations in the United States, for the first time ever, fans on this side of the Atlantic will be able to attend an event marking the occasion in real life: a special Back to Hogwarts pop-up will be held at Vanderbilt Hall at Grand Central Terminal from August 30 through September 1. 

Completely free to attend, the event will feature LEGO building activities, magical performances, an interactive quidditch-related fan experience and, of course, the chance to drink some Butterbeer among fellow aficionados. 

On September 1 at 11am, there will also be a "live hosted countdown moment." We're not sure what, exactly, that will entail but we can only imagine it will be super-fun, super-cool and downright magical—just like anything else that concerns the Harry Potter-sphere.

Would-be attendees will need to secure a free ticket to access that portion of the activation but no details have yet been released regarding how to snag passes.

Just in case you can't make it, worry not: the much talked-about immersive Harry Potter exhibit in Herald Square has yet again announced an extension. It will stay put until August 11 at the very least, so make sure to pay a visit in anticipation of September's Back to Hogwarts Day.

