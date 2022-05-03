A free outdoor concert series is taking over Hudson Yards this summer

The free concert news keeps going strong today: Hudson Yards announced the launch of its very own free outdoor summer concert series in collaboration with The Bowery Presents beginning June 1.

The program, dubbed Summer Concerts at the Wells Fargo Stage, will run for ten weeks and, although an official lineup has not been released yet, a press release mentions a focus on "today's emerging artists."

The concerts—which will take place every Wednesday at 6pm through August 3 in the Public Square & Gardens—are the newest addition to the venue's beloved Backyard at Hudson Yards program, which includes immersive play experiences in an outdoor yurt, outdoor SoulCycle classes, movie nights, live sports tournaments on the 30-foot big screen and more.

"Over the years, New Yorkers have made Hudson Yards their home away from home and we continually strive to introduce ourselves to the largest community in the world. This summer we are adding a weekly concert series that will provide yet another reason to get together with your friends, family and colleagues for fun and spread of joy," said Stacey Feder, director of marketing for Hudson Yards, in an official statement about the news. "With our partners at Wells Fargo, we are able to offer something for everyone, from foodies to families to movie buffs to music lovers, making the Backyard one of the most vibrant outdoor destinations in the city."

Whether in the neighborhood to attend one of the free concerts or not, you'll also want to check out the new sky-high cocktail bar that opened on the 101st floor of 30 Hudson Yards (it's called—wait for it—Peakaboo) and Citizens Market, the massive global food hall at Manhattan West that's home to, among other restaurants, Los Angeles import Katsuya.

One thing's for sure: there's no shortage of new reasons to visit Hudson Yards in the upcoming months.

