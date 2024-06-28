A full list of the NYC Pride March street closures to be aware of

[title]
New York City has been celebrating Pride all month long, and the grand finale arrives this weekend: The NYC Pride March! The massive march draws millions of rainbow-clad activists and allies who will take to the streets in support of global LGBTQ+ rights.
To accommodate the march, which is on Sunday, June 30, 2024, starting at noon, several streets will be closed. Here’s what you need to know.
All the Pride March street closures to know in NYC
Here’s the full list of street closures on Sunday, June 30, for the march, according to the city's Department of Transportation:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
Dispersal:
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
- 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Miscellaneous:
- Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue