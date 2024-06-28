A full list of the NYC Pride March street closures to be aware of

New York City has been celebrating Pride all month long, and the grand finale arrives this weekend: The NYC Pride March! The massive march draws millions of rainbow-clad activists and allies who will take to the streets in support of global LGBTQ+ rights.

To accommodate the march, which is on Sunday, June 30, 2024, starting at noon, several streets will be closed. Here’s what you need to know.

All the Pride March street closures to know in NYC

Here’s the full list of street closures on Sunday, June 30, for the march, according to the city's Department of Transportation:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

Dispersal:

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Miscellaneous: