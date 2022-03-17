A fun new sushi concept opens at Time Out Market New York next week

The team behind Sushi Azabu, one of Manhattan’s best sushi restaurants opened an exciting new spin on its exclusive menu at Time Out Market Miami last year, and now it's heading back to NYC at Time Out Market in Brooklyn.

On Wednesday, March 23, Bubusan will open on Time Out Market New York’s first floor. Bubusan specializes in omakase, all manner of sushi à la carte and particularly photogenic preparations known as “magic pizzas.” The unique, popular pies top a crispy eight-inch base with fresh fish, sliced onions and a decadent drizzle of truffle oil. Try the colorful creation in the DUMBO market’s sprawling space, or tote it out to one of several lovely outdoor seating areas on site.

You can also expect selections like salmon, spicy tuna, cucumber and California rolls from Bubusan's à la carte options. Omakase boxes come packed with plenty of pieces to share or keep to yourself, plus additional items like edamame and seaweed salad, depending which pack you pick.

Time Out Market New York will also open its new Love Local Brews Bar location near Bubusan on the first floor on March 23. Love Local Brews originated on the market's beautiful fifth floor rooftop. It brings the best beers from all five boroughs together in one spot.

Time Out Market New York is located at 55 Water Street in Brooklyn.