We were first introduced to Daisuke Nakazawa when he was toiling over tamago as the apprentice to Jiro Ono, the world’s most distinguished sushi chef, in the lovely film Jiro Dreams of Sushi. When we first visited Nakazawa’s eponymous spot in the West Village, we weren’t sure we’d ever really had salmon, snapper and fatty tuna before, not like this, not with flavors, textures and temperatures that have been perfected and then, unbelievably, improved upon. Omakase at the counter is $150, it’s $120 in the chic dining room, and a sake pairing is $90.