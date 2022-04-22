New York
Sushi Sasabune
The 15 best sushi restaurants in NYC

NYC's best sushi includes old-school tasting menus and more affordable newcomers.

New York City has all manner of marvelous Japanese food options, including tip-top ramen spots, excellent izakayas, and a fabulous food courts. We also have an abundance of sushi options, and narrowing them down can be a happy challenge. Here, we’ve collected our favorite special occasion destinations and more casual spots, all amounting to the best sushi NYC has to offer. 

Time Out Market New York
Bubusan - Time Out Market
Bubusan - Time Out Market

  • Restaurants
  • DUMBO

The team behind top NYC restaurant Sushi Azabu brings another concept to Brooklyn after making a splash at Time Out Market Miami. Bubusan’s sensational menu is available a few ways: À la carte, by the omakase box and as “magic pizzas” that you truly have to see to believe. But here’s a hint: Crispy, eight-inch pies are topped with fresh fish, sliced onions and drizzled with truffle oil. Here, exceptional expertise meets a fun, easygoing environment. 

Best sushi in NYC

Sushi Nakazawa
1. Sushi Nakazawa

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • West Village
  • price 3 of 4

We were first introduced to Daisuke Nakazawa when he was toiling over tamago as the apprentice to Jiro Ono, the world’s most distinguished sushi chef, in the lovely film Jiro Dreams of Sushi. When we first visited Nakazawa’s eponymous spot in the West Village, we weren’t sure we’d ever really had salmon, snapper and fatty tuna before, not like this, not with flavors, textures and temperatures that have been perfected and then, unbelievably, improved upon. Omakase at the counter is $150, it’s $120 in the chic dining room, and a sake pairing is $90. 

Sushi 35 West
2. Sushi 35 West

  • Restaurants
  • Midtown West

Kevin Chen and Jacky Ye worked at NYC's top sushi restaurants before opening their own hidden spot through what appears to be a service entrance in midtown last year. Its dining room includes a couple of patio tables and four stark white walls. But the sourcing and preparation of salmon roe ($7), sea urchin ($10) Spanish mackerel ($5) striped jack ($7) are among the best in town. Sushi 35 West's most expensive item is the $110, 35-piece omakase, which you should be prepared to take to go. 

Nami Nori
3. Nami Nori

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • West Village

Although its founders came from fine dining destinations, Nami Nori offers a more affordable menu than you’d expect if you tasted it before spying the prices. Its signature set includes five temaki hand rolls like scallop, sea bass and coconut shrimp for $28. Beer, wine, sake and cocktails are also available in the sleek space. 

Shuko
4. Shuko

  • Restaurants
  • Seafood
  • Greenwich Village
  • price 3 of 4

The omakase at the 20-seat sushi counter from Masa alum Nick Kim and Jimmy Lau has been known to include some of the best bits of marbled toro and sweet Spanish mackerel in town. It’s presently priced at $228 for sunomonoand the chef's selection, with an optional $125 beverage pairing. 

Sushi Noz
5. Sushi Noz

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

The two tastings here are both luxury experiences with the price tags to match. The counter menu includes five (or so) small plates and a selection of nigiri for $400. The slightly less wallet-inhaling experience in the Ash Room (which is also served at an intimate counter) is just the sushi for $230. Accompanying sake, champagne and white wine pairings start at $185, or there’s a $120 corkage fee to BYO. 

Sushi Yasuda
6. Sushi Yasuda

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown East
  • price 2 of 4

The counter at this lovely, bamboo-lined space is a little longer than some, but still a personal experience with a line of expert chefs slicing and plating your nigiri on the other side. Sushi Yasuda’s omakase, which might include amberjack, yellowtail and unagi, is market price, and the restaurant advises that that will typically run about $150-250 before drinks, add-ons, or tip. 

Sushi Ginza Onodera
7. Sushi Ginza Onodera

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Midtown East
  • price 4 of 4

If you wish to spend $450 on the dinner omakase here, congrats on the cash! For a taste of the sweet life at a slightly more palatable price, try the $130 lunch menu, which includes an app, miso soup, 10 pieces of nigiri like exquisitely sliced and presented barracuda, goldeneye snapper and cuttlefish and dessert. 

8. Sushi Azabu

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Tribeca
  • price 4 of 4

Although Sushi Azabu's stylish subterranean space is presently closed for renovations, when it returns, you’ll find a $150 omakase at dinner, and à la carte bluefin tuna ($8), tamago ($5), and sea bream ($9), as well as a $45 sashimi set at lunch. 

Sasabune NY
9. Sasabune NY

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

This efficient space with a counter and a smattering of tables was one of many similarly small spots that increased its capacity thanks to the addition of outdoor seating over the past year. In or out, get a 10-piece omakase for $63, or order fluke ($6), salmon roe ($6.50) and red snapper ($6) by the bite. 

Sushi Seki
10. Sushi Seki

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 4 of 4

Major-league toques like Eric Ripert and Daniel Boulud have been known to hold court over Seki’s sake and novel flavor combinations late into the night since 2002. Though it presently closes at 10:30pm, those in-the-know still swing by for the convivial atmosphere and sushi and sashimi sets and individual pieces. 

Hasaki
11. Hasaki

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

The East Village has plenty of reliable, fuss-free sushi joints, and Hasaki is one of the originals. Its menu presently includes a nine-piece sushi omakase for $70, and you can order sushi regular (eight pieces and one roll) for $35.

Sushi of Gari
12. Sushi of Gari

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Upper East Side
  • price 4 of 4

Masatoshi “Gari” Sugio made waves on the UES in 1997 when he first opened with unique pairings like jalapeño-topped yellowtail and Japanese red snapper with wilted greens, pine nuts and crispy lotus root. Sugio’s fanciful creations continue to draw crowds for sashimi dinners (14 pieces for $39), sushi specials (nine pieces and one roll for $55) and individual items. 

Tanoshi
13. Tanoshi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Lenox Hill
  • price 3 of 4

The late chef Toshio Oguma’s particularly flavor/texture balance conscious “loosey-sushi” is served at three seatings every night. Each of the charming spot’s chefs serves just four people at a time, preparing omakase priced around $110. Tanoshi is also one of a relative few NYC restaurants where you can BYOB. 

Cagen
14. Cagen

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • East Village
  • price 3 of 4

Following a 17-year stint at Nobu, chef Toshio Tomita went solo with a tasting-menu-only restaurant on 9th Street. A $150 omakase option has twelve pieces that may include mackerel, scallop and salmon from Japan. 

Kanoyama
15. Kanoyama

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • East Village
  • price 4 of 4

Don’t let the relatively more manageable prices fool you: This is real deal sushi. The corner East Village eatery turns out top-notch nigiri that stands toe-to-toe with some of its pricier counterparts. Nab a seat at the well-lit walnut bar in the quieter back room and start with the sushi regular, which includes 7 pieces and a tuna cucumber roll for $25. 

