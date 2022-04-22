The team behind top NYC restaurant Sushi Azabu brings another concept to Brooklyn after making a splash at Time Out Market Miami. Bubusan’s sensational menu is available a few ways: À la carte, by the omakase box and as “magic pizzas” that you truly have to see to believe. But here’s a hint: Crispy, eight-inch pies are topped with fresh fish, sliced onions and drizzled with truffle oil. Here, exceptional expertise meets a fun, easygoing environment.
New York City has all manner of marvelous Japanese food options, including tip-top ramen spots, excellent izakayas, and a fabulous food courts. We also have an abundance of sushi options, and narrowing them down can be a happy challenge. Here, we’ve collected our favorite special occasion destinations and more casual spots, all amounting to the best sushi NYC has to offer.
