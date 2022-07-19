A giant Alexander Wang shop is opening in The Seaport

Alexander Wang employees will likely want to go back to the office sooner rather than later as the brand has announced that it will be moving its headquarters from 386 Broadway in Soho to 200 Front Street in The Seaport. The new office space will also function as a showroom.

According to The Real Deal, the new 46,000-square-foot space will be inside the Fulton Market Building and the top floor will “serve as offices and a showroom for the designer” beginning sometime in 2023.

"It will be designed to attract employees back to the office with a build-out that will foster physical collaboration and not only offer an open-plan concept but have cubic space, light and air," said Sean Black of BLACKre, who represents Wang, in an official statement to the New York Post. "It is well located in a very vibrant area that will allow the streetscape to become an extension of the amenities."

To put it simply: the company hopes to draw employees out of their work-from-home setups and entice them to spend time in an office setting that will guarantee them awesome amenities. These will include a wraparound terrace that overlooks the East River and access to nearby destinations like luxury movie theater iPic, the delicious Dante's Oysters & Martini Bar, the two-floor downtown outpost of the McNally Jackson bookstore and much more.

Wang isn't the only fashion guru to announce big moves a relatively short time after the COVID-19 pandemic upended the way citizens live, shop and work. Just last week, Hermès announced that it will open a long-term pop-up in Williamsburg in the first quarter of 2023, followed by a permanent flagship in the same neighborhood in 2026.

Although the high-end luxury brand's new ventures will solely function as showrooms, The Wall Street Journal reported that an increase in daytime foot traffic in the area, resulting from folks' ability to quasi-permanently work from home, had contributed to the company's decision.

Clearly, New York City is still adjusting to the impacts of the global pandemic.