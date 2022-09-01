A giant, free Broadway festival is happening in Times Square this month

See a bunch of Broadway acts for free at the Curtain Up! Broadway Festival.

Curtain Up! Broadway Festival is a three-day outdoor celebration of all that makes our theater offerings unique.

Scheduled to take over Times Square between September 30 and October 2, the festival is made up of over 15 free, live events that will take place on stages in Duffy Square (Seventh Avenue and 46th Street) and Broadway between 45th and 48th Streets.

The kickoff event will happen on Friday at 2pm, with Broadway stars like Norm Lewis—the first African-American actor to perform the title role in Phantom of the Opera—set to appear on stage.

Later that day around 5pm, the Broadway block party invites New Yorkers to dance and sing along to iconic theater tunes as a live DJ and guest performances entertain all.

Among the slew of scheduled happenings are also a variety of sing-alongs, during which pianists will play some of the most recognizable tracks from productions like Chicago and Wicked.

The entire affair will end with a bang: the Curtain Up! LIVE from Broadway concert will happen between 11am and 1pm on October 2 rain or shine.

"This concert [...] will spotlight marquee talent from Broadway productions, showcasing the new Broadway season," reads an official press release. The Broadway League (who is presenting the festival alongside Playbill, the Times Square Alliance and Prudential Financial) will announce participating shows in the upcoming weeks. This last portion of the celebration will air live on WABC.

Check out the full schedule of events right here.