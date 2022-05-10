A giant, glittery disco roller rink is popping up in Central Park this summer

The DiscOasis is an all-immersive experience that will launch on June 16.

Let this upcoming summer forever be (unofficially) remembered as the season of the roller rink.

Following the arrival of a groovy roller skating rink at Rockefeller Center, Central Park has announced the launch of a similar, new immersive, musical and theatrical experience at its own Wollman Rink starting June 16. Woohoo!

The ongoing happening is officially dubbed The DiscOasis and it will stay put through October 1.

There's a lot to unpack here.

First off, New Yorkers will get to partake in a variety of programs and theatrical performances with live DJs and special guests throughout the experience's run. There will also be open skate sessions during the day and food and beverage offerings all around the area.

The iconic Nile Rodgers joins in on the fun as well, curating a special playlist of "skate-worthy, groove-inducing tracks for each night's local DJ to spin fresh for skaters and dancers," reads an official press release about the launch.

"I'm a lifelong New Yorker and, for me, Central Park was always the place where big things happened," the guitarist said in an official statement. "Since the DiscOasis is all about celebrating New York culture, there's no other place for it to be."

Tickets for the experience—which first launched to much fanfare in Los Angeles—are already available for purchase right here. Skating sessions will be available from 10am to 10pm on Wednesdays through Sundays once the experience officially opens.

We're ready for you, summer of the roller skate!

