A giant golden bull now calls the Meatpacking District home

"El Toro de Oro" is a new sculpture of a golden bull by Mexican artist Enrique Cabrera that has just taken residence in front of the Gansevoort Meatpacking hotel at 18 9th Avenue, on the corner of 13th Street.

Officially unveiled today, the piece represents the neighborhood's transformation throughout the last two decades.

"The wooden pedestal pays homage to the district’s gritty history of meatpackers with the rising gold bull from the block—representative of the neighborhood’s more recent life as the go-to art, fashion and luxury boutique mecca," reads an official press release, referring to the 7x1x8-foot-long block at the bottom of the bronze animal. "Upon first glance, the polished bull appears without blemish, but with further inspection, intentional imperfections shine through, a nod to the hardworking nature of New York."

Today also happens to be Cinco de Mayo, the yearly commemoration of the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire—a celebration that resonates with Cabrera's background, of course.

"The Meatpacking District represents legacy and community, which is deeply rooted in my work," said Cabrera. "It only makes sense that this piece, signifying the convergence of old and new in the greatest city in the world, would live on these streets."

"El Toro de Oro," which will remain on display through Labor Day, is one of many new pieces of public art that have taken over the city this past week. An iconic Andy Warhol painting is being projected onto 30 Rock nightly through May 13, for example, right by a new artwork that changes based on its surroundings (believe it or not, it's actually a live NFT—whatever that means).

We're also delighted to report that the beloved hippo ballerina statue has return to New York City, this time joined by two other animal friends right by Grand Central Station.

We dare start thinking of New York as an outdoor museum of sorts.

