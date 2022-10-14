New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Olly Olly Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Olly Olly Market

A giant new market with food from Michelin-starred chefs is opening in Chelsea

Olly Olly will also be home to a 5,000-square-foot exhibition space.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

Another day, another announcement about a new sprawling food hall.

Olly Olly Market is a new destination scheduled to open on the ground floor of the Starrett-Lehigh Building at 601 West 26th Street by 12th Avenue in Chelsea on October 26. 

Olly Olly Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Olly Olly Market

Let’s start with the name of the space, which draws on nostalgia by reminding us of the children’s phrase “Olly Olly oxen free,” which was used in games like hide and seek. “Typically followed by the call to action, ‘come out! Come out, wherever you are!’ A phrase that we think encompasses the fun, excitement and welcomeness we want our marketplace to embody,” explains Bruce Finkelman, the managing partner of 16’’ on Center, the Chicago-based hospitality collective behind the project.

Food-wise, the hall hopes to distinguish itself from the myriad of others that pepper the city's culinary scene by highlighting international foods created by Michelin-starred chefs alongside offerings by up-and-coming personalities. These include Sicilian-style pan pizzas by Chicago chef Noah Sandoval at Pizza Friendly Pizza; a popular scallion pancake burrito with slow-roasted peril, fried queso blanco, guacamole and lemongrass chili crisp oil by Forsyth Fire Escape; Mexican street food by Ploo and a new fast-casual Italian rotisserie concept by Andrew LoPresto and Bruno Molfetta of Pen'n'Coop. 

Olly Olly Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Olly Olly Market
Olly Olly Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Olly Olly Market

Perhaps most notable, though, are the 17,000-square-foot space's non-gastronomic-related offerings. In fact, Olly Olly Market will also be home to a 5,000-square-foot exhibition space that is currently hosting the "Jean-Michel Basquiat: King Pleasure" exhibit. The event area can accommodate up to 500 people and the owners hope for it to eventually become the site of different art installations, fashion shows and concerts. 

The hall as a whole has also been decked out in a way that clearly points to the staff's hope of becoming a go-to art destination. A massive installation of sculpted wood and colorful graphics frames the various vendor booths, for example, while other multimedia pieces by fine artist Jeremiah Jones are spread across the rest of the destination. 

Olly Olly Market
Photograph: Courtesy of Olly Olly Market

As far as food halls go, we’re excited that Olly Olly Market is at least positioning itself to be a bit more than the numerous other similar takes on the form that seems to have become the modus operandi across the five boroughs.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.