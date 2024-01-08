A giant new Morton Williams location is opening on the Upper West Side this month

Upper West Side residents, rejoice: popular grocery store Morton Williams will open a massive new location at 2015 Broadway by 68th Street on Friday, January 26.

According to the company's website, the location's hours will be 7am to 11pm daily, so you'll basically be able to shop for all your food-related needs at any point of the day.

According to West Side Rag, the space "will take up the full west side of the block [...]—making it one of the largest supermarkets in the neighborhood."

The arrival of the store in the neighborhood has been a long time coming. In fact, although there are two other Morton Williams markets around the Upper West Side (one is on 9th Avenue between 58th and 59th Streets and the other on West End Avenue between 59th and 60th Streets), folks have been clamoring for this specific opening for over a year, when a nearby Food Emporium closed in 2013. The latter destination, across the street from the newly announced Morton Williams, actually ended up becoming a Lowe's that, in turn, shuttered in 2018. The address now sits vacant.

Suddenly, we feel like cooking dinner every night this week.