H Mart
Photograph: Shutterstock

H Mart is opening a giant food court in Long Island City

This will reportedly become the company's biggest food court in NYC.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Popular Korean grocery story H Mart is planning on opening a food court inside its Long Island City supermarket as early as this April, reports Eater.

According to the outlet, the space at 48-18 Northern Boulevard, which opened back in 2022, will become the company's biggest food court in New York, with stalls scheduled to debut this spring and an expansion featuring "additional food vendors this summer." 

Given the cult following that H Mart enjoys and the success of the other two food courts currently operating in New York (the first opened in Flushing back in 1989 and a second one launched in Bayside, Queens, a few years ago), we suspect the destination will rapidly become a popular one among folks who live in the neighborhood and New Yorkers willing to travel to the address to get their hands on specialty rice, kimchi and the sorts of delicious Koreans snacks that aren't easily found elsewhere.

The news follows an announcement about the re-opening of the first H Mart ever in Queens back in October, which fans of the retailer were extremely excited about.

Originally founded in Queens in 1982, H Mart dubs itself as "the largest Asian supermarket chain in America," steadily expanding its footprint throughout the country throughout the past over 40 years, with no plans of slowing down.

According to an official release by the company, H Mart is also working on opening a location inside New Jersey's American Dream mall on February 17. Clearly, plans of expansion are not slowing down.

