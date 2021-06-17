A giant rainbow will be projected from Stonewall Inn for Pride

It'll be so massive you can see it across the river and throughout the city.

Sky-high rainbow lights will again shoot up from NYC's iconic Stonewall Inn for Pride this year and they'll be brighter than ever.

On Wednesday, June 23, and Thursday, June 24, the rainbow lights will be best viewable from 115 Seventh Avenue South, across from the lights and on the corner of West 4th and Christopher Street, looking south, but they'll be so massive you can see them across the river and throughout the city.

The Ali Forney Center and KIND, which are behind the lighting tribute, will be taking over our account for the live countdown just before 9:30pm on Wednesday night, so make sure to tune in at @timeoutnewyork.

Once the lights turn on around 9:30pm on Wednesday, they will stay on until midnight on both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

For those unable to attend the lights, KIND is inviting people across the country to join its support of the community by texting “Pride” to 1-833-623-KIND. For every text message received, KIND will donate $1 to its long-standing partner, the Ali Forney Center, the nation’s largest non-profit aiding homeless LGBTQ+ youth, in addition to a $50,000 donation being made to the organization.

"KIND continues to be an integral partner to the Ali Forney Center in furthering our mission to protect LGBTQ+ youths from the harms of homelessness and empower them with the tools needed to live independently," says Alexander Roque, president and executive director of the Ali Forney Center. "We’re excited to have the opportunity to spotlight our community in such a beautiful way while furthering aid to those most vulnerable."

If you want to read more about the Stonewall Riots, check out our oral history retelling here.

