A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month

Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area.

Photograph: Courtesy of World Spa

That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at 1571 McDonald Avenue in Brooklyn in early December, is promising to achieve. As its name implies, the destination is bringing a slew of authentic spa experiences from all around the world smack-dab in the middle of Brooklyn.

Visitors will get to indulge in Eastern European banyas (Russian steam baths with wood stoves), Finnish saunas, cleansing Himalayan salt therapy sessions, Turkish and Morrocan hammams (types of steam baths), Japanese onsens (hot springs) and much more.

The decor will match the authentic vibe as well, with handmade Moroccan and Turkish tiles across certain areas and original Kelo pine from Northern Europe as the base material for the various banyas and saunas.

Photograph: Courtesy of World Spa

Perhaps most notably given the usual offerings at other spas around town, World Spa will also serve food endemic to the cultures that its various treatments highlight.

The staff at the World Spa Lounge will prepare small bites from around the world alongside coffees, teas, smoothies and kombucha. The destination will also hold a liquor license and so visitors will get to unwind with a cocktail, wine or a beer as well.

Given the fact that there are a pretty hefty number of spas in NYC, World Spa's goal to offer customers a more global experience without having to leave New York surely strikes a chord. What's more, despite the worst of the pandemic being over, people are still a bit reluctant to travel so allowing them to experience a bit of "elsewhere" while staying put is certainly an honorable business feat.

Go on now and relax, New Yorkers!