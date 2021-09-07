A Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch is coming to midtown

We're all ready for as much escapism as possible, so let's just declare it: Spooky season has arrived in New York. With Spirit Halloween popping up in the old Barney's New York store in Chelsea, and plenty of pumpkin spiced everything's in cafes around town, it looks like the next two months will be a big build up to October 31.

On deck: Stella 34 Trattoria’s Hocus Pocus Drag Brunch, which will be hosted by RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Shuga Cain, a local New York City drag queen, alongside special guests including Sasha Cassadine and activist-performer Marti Cummings. It will be the first drag brunch at the midtown restaurant, which is on the sixth floor of Macy's Herald Square. The event will be suitable for all ages.

Along with spooky performances, guests will enjoy food and complimentary sparkling beverages (21+) with their tickets. Gluten, vegetarian and vegan menus will be available in addition to the to-be-announced brunch fare. Already, showtimes on Saturday, October 9th have sold out, however, Sunday, October 10th performances for 11 am and 2 pm are still available, Tables are available for parties of 2, 4, and 6, priced at $44, $88, and $132, respectively.

Halloween attire is encouraged, and if you happen to fly in on a broomstick to avoid the

As per CDC guidelines, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination and a valid photo ID is required of all attendees ages 12+ upon entry to the event. Children under 12 will be required to wear masks unless actively eating or drinking.