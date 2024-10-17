We've finally reached a point where no one's pretending that Williamsburg is up-and-coming anymore. Every week, it seems like a new luxury condo breaks ground in the neighborhood, and even Chanel recently moved in, too—so we've officially reached the stage of admitting that the once-edgy neighborhood is now aspirational.

Perhaps one of the most aspirational addresses of them all is near Williamsburg Bridge and Domino Park. Here's how you can score an affordable apartment in the anything-but-affordable neighborhood.

Where is it?

346 Kent Avenue in Williamsburg, right on the water and next to the Williamsburg Bridge.

What units are available?

According to NYC Housing Connect, there are 120 affordable units set aside for people with households income that range from $100,012 to $240,750. The number of people per household can range from one to seven people.

Five percent of units are set aside for people with mobility issues, while 2% will be set aside with those who have vision and hearing issues. Twenty percent of affordable units will prioritize applicants who are Brooklyn Community Board residents and 5% will prioritize NYC employees.

How much do they cost?

According to New York YIMBY, there are:

23 studio apartments going for 2,832 for those with incomes ranging from $100,012 to $155,375

40 one-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $3,030 for those with incomes ranging from $107,212 to $174,750

25 two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $3,623 for incomes ranging from $128,606 to $209,625

Three two-bedroom apartments with a monthly rent of $4,173 for incomes ranging from $148,526 to $240,750

What else do we know about this building?

The building is pet friendly (with a limit of two pets per unit) and has a fitness center, outdoor pool and sundeck, a children's play room and more. Every apartment has washers and dryers, blackout shades and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

Rendering: Courtesy of NYC Housing Connect

What’s nearby?

Saying that this area is in a prime location would be an understatement. It's mere feet away from Domino Park and a few minutes away from the J/M/Z and L trains.

This is not just a convenient location logistically: 346 Kent Avenue is just three blocks from Bedford Avenue, the shopping artery of this neighborhood. It's also a 10-15 minute walk from both the local Trader Joe's and Whole Foods.

Don't even get us started on the food. Check out our list of the best restaurants in Williamsburg.

How do I apply and by what date?

To apply, you have to create an account on NYC Housing Connect, the main portal for the city’s affordable housing lotteries. You can find this listing here.

You have until December 10 to apply.