New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Francie
Photograph: Courtesy Pete Herron

The best restaurants in Williamsburg

Williamsburg’s most excellent restaurants serve some of NYC’s best breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and bar snacks.

Amber Sutherland-Namako
Written by
Time Out contributors
&
Amber Sutherland-Namako
Advertising

New York City has some fantastic eating and drinking neighborhoods, and Williamsburg holds its own among the best. Hop on the ferry, catch the subway, pedal a bike or saunter over for some top-notch cheap eats, classic steakhouses, terrific pizza, buzzy new spots and special occasion destinations. 

RECOMMENDED: Full guide to Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Best Williamsburg restaurants

Francie
Photograph: Courtesy of Pete Herron

1. Francie

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

A shining jewel at the corner of Broadway and Bedford, Francie has been Williamsburg’s premier duck destination since it opened at the end of 2020. The fantastic waterfowl is adorned in a bouquet of vibrant flora before it’s presented tableside and its crackling skin is sliced to reveal the juicy meat inside. This dish, along with Francie’s caviar soufflé cakes, pastas and heritage pork all helped it earn a Michelin star in the blink of an eye.

Read more
Order delivery

2. Birds of a Feather

  • Restaurants
  • Chinese
  • Williamsburg

The team behind highly regarded Cafe China (which is expected to reopen in a new location soon) opened this Sichuan spot in 2017 and the crowds haven’t thinned since. Reserve a table in the buzzy dining room for a taste of Birds of a Feather’s best in class mapo tofu, tea smoked duck and spicy soft shell crab. Lunch specials are also available on weekdays from noon to 4pm. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Kokomo
Photograph: Courtesy Resy

3. Kokomo

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

Caribbean-inspired menus including salt fish avocado toast and sweet plantain pancakes at brunch and braised oxtail, jerk chicken and jackfruit tacos at dinner top tables across Kokomo’s stylish interior and at its award-winning outdoor dining setup. Pair plates with rum punch and fun cocktails. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Llama Inn
Photograph: Courtesy Llama Inn

5. Llama Inn

  • Restaurants
  • Peruvian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

There’s more to Peruvian food than citrusy ceviche and golden-skinned rotisserie chicken, though both are solid options at Llama Inn. This lively, light-drenched terrarium of a restaurant offers an array of vibrant fare that demonstrates the new garde of Latin cuisine.

Read more
Order delivery
Aska
Photograph: Courtesy Aska/Charlie Bennet

6. Aska

  • Restaurants
  • Eclectic
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

A Williamsburg fine dining spot, the revival of the Michelin-starred Scandinavian kitchen helmed by Swedish wunderkind chef Fredrik Berselius. A tasting menu will set you back a lot of dough but think of it as tickets to your own personal staging of a Netflix Chef’s Table episode, rather than just a dinner. Aska also has some of the most exciting foraged ingredients we’ve ever seen, making it Brooklyn’s quasi-version of Noma.

Read more
Advertising
Okonomi
Photograph: Filip Wolak

7. Okonomi

  • Restaurants
  • Japanese
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

This 380-square-foot ramen shop from noodle whiz Yuji Haraguchi specializes in ichi ju san sai—a traditional Japanese meal of one soup and three side dishes—for breakfast and lunch. For dinner, snag a seat at the four-stool counter overlooking the open kitchen, where Haraguchi turns out a reservations-only, daily-changing ramen tasting.

Read more
Best Pizza
Photograph: Jay Muhlin

8. Best Pizza

  • Restaurants
  • Pizza
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

You'd never know it from the modest digs and $3 slices, but this Williamsburg pizza joint boasts a serious pedigree. Occupying the former Brooklyn Star space, it's backed by the owners of Roberta's, who tapped Pulino's alum Frank Pinello as pizzaiolo. He's turning out pies topped with seasonal vegetables and local goods; the house-special Grandma pizza, available only by the square slice, features anchovy-laced plum tomato sauce and mozzarella. Perch on one of 16 wooden seats if you like, or take your grub to go—the food, not the ambience, is the real draw here.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
St. Anselm
Photograph: Virginia Rollison

9. St. Anselm

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

While not a steakhouse per se, classic dishes like an iceberg wedge with blue cheese and warm bacon dressing will please any purist, and mains like the bourbon-brined pork porterhouse are terriffic, too. Whatever you order, be sure to pair it with a choice from the extensive wine list.

Read more
Order delivery
Marlow & Sons
Photographer: Courtesy Talia Simhi

10. Marlow & Sons

  • Restaurants
  • American creative
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Marlow and Sons is a pioneer in rustic looks and farm-to-table fare. This neighborhood afternoon coffee shop transforms into an eatery with a seasonal menu come nightfall. In the back room, an oyster shucker cracks open the catch of the day, while a bartender churns out potent drinks. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Atithi
Photograph: Amber Sutherland-Namako

11. Atithi

  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg

A satisfying $10 lunch special, $18 three-course prix fixe, wide variety and generously portioned plates that actually pack some heat make Atithi an excellent neighborhood restaurant worth going out of your way for. We’ve recently enjoyed the cauliflower pakora and spicy lamb saag. 

Read more
The Four Horsemen
Photograph: Liz Clayman

12. The Four Horsemen

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Bars
  • Wine bars
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Walk into co-owner (and former LCD Soundsystem frontman) James Murphy’s intimate, convivial natural-wine–focused restaurant, and you’re in for a treat. A roster of daily specials keeps you on your toes, and the drinks are abundant. Think of this spot as a Wine 101 class.

Read review
Advertising
Bamonte’s
Photograph: Courtesy Bamonte's

13. Bamonte’s

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Red-sauce joints like this are tailor-made for old-school standbys, not novelties. Forget the sides of vegetables when heaping portions of penne alla vodka, baked ziti and chicken parm hit the spot. When so much of Williamsburg feels unrecognizably new, Bamonte’s holds the torch for neighborhood charm.

Read more
Pies ’n’ Thighs
Photograph: Courtesy Pies 'n' Thighs

14. Pies ’n’ Thighs

  • Restaurants
  • Soul and southern American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 1 of 4

The undisputed star of this fried food fave is the moist chicken with irresistibly crispy batter, but the sides keep us coming back. Order the Superbowl, with baked beans, hush puppies, collards and your choice of corn bread or biscuits. Make sure to leave room for the banana cream pie.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Diner
Photograph: Courtesy Mel Barlow

15. Diner

  • Restaurants
  • Diners
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

The menu is small but mighty (and ever-changing) at this much-lauded spot from restaurateur Andrew Tarlow. One of the first establishments to put Brooklyn on the map as a culinary destination, the kitchen is still firing on all cylinders almost two decades later.

Read more
Peter Luger
Courtesy Peter Luger

16. Peter Luger

  • Restaurants
  • Steakhouse
  • Williamsburg
  • price 4 of 4

Yes, Peter Luger is overhyped. And, yes, we think there are better steakhouses in New York. But Peter Luger is really quite a scene and consistently one of Williamsburg’s most fun spots. The porterhouse for two, three or four is the house specialty:
dry-aged in-house and seasoned with only salt and clarified butter.

Read more
Advertising
Barano
Photograph: Courtesy Barano

17. Barano

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

A wood-burning oven is at the heart of chef Al Di Meglio’s kitchen, where you’ll find bubbling pizzas topped with seasonal ingredients like zucchini flowers and house-made mozzarella. While Williamsburg can be so hipster it hurts at times, this spacious restaurant focuses on keeping to tradition with modern touches.

Read more
Book online
Pheasant
Photograph: Courtesy Louise Palmberg

18. Pheasant

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Williamsburg

Pheasant has retained its true neighborhood feel, despite being located in one of the city's most buzzy neighborhoods. On warmer nights, head to the backyard for Mediterranean bites. Begin with the house focaccia and marinated olives (who doesn't love a bread basket?) followed roasted scallops with fried artichokes and a glass (or glasses) of wine. 

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Midnights
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

19. Midnights

  • 4 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

It’s a rare thing: a Brooklyn bar that offers DJ-fueled liveliness inside and a relaxing kick-back-with-cocktails space outside. But that’s exactly what you’ll find at the nightlife haunt Midnights, plus a few empanada varieties for snacking.

Read review
Order delivery
Lilia
Photograph: Paul Wagtouicz

20. Lilia

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

James Beard Award–winning chef Missy Robbins continues to pack her Italian stunner with guests who come from far and wide for her rightfully famous, al dente pasta. You can’t scroll through your Instagram feed without hitting gorgeous shots of her long mafaldine noodles with pink peppercorns.

Read more
Order delivery
Advertising
Sunday in Brooklyn
Photograph: Courtesy Sunday in Brooklyn

21. Sunday in Brooklyn

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Williamsburg
  • price 3 of 4

Unlike the name suggests, Sunday in Brooklyn is indeed open for brunch and dinner every day of the week. The rustic three-story space offers cozy vibes and an outdoor patio. Dishes like malted pancakes with hazelnut-maple praline shine on their brunch menu, while pastrami black cod and fried togarashi chicken steal the show at dinner.

Read more
Order delivery
The Commodore

22. The Commodore

  • Bars
  • Gastropubs
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

The Commodore offers some of the city’s best cheap bar eats, served in a divey venue where folks come to get blotto. The menu has all the drunk food your heart (and stomach) could desire, like nachos, burgers and fried chicken. Once you've gotten some food in you, it's time to hit up some its old-school arcade games.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Misi
Photograph: Teddy Wolff

23. Misi

  • 5 out of 5 stars
  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • Williamsburg
  • price 2 of 4

Lilia’s James Beard Award–winning chef Missy Robbins is serving her famous pasta and vegetable dishes in another space, which has a pasta-making room that’s visible to diners and passersby alike. Witness the chefs prepare starchy specials like fettuccine bathed in buffalo butter, corzetti peppered with Sun Gold cherry tomatoes and summer herbs, and Sardinian gnocchi packed with clams, sea beans and saffron.

Read review
Order delivery
Gertie
Photograph: Ali Garber

24. Gertie

  • Restaurants
  • Cafés
  • Williamsburg

Named after owner Nate Adler’s Queens-born grandmother, this eatery offers updated luncheonette-style dining (there’s an Instagrammable mural and retro plateware). Try the deli sandwiches stacked with egg and cheese, whitefish or chicken schnitzel.

Read more
Order delivery

Looking to party in Williamsburg?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended

    More on Fall

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.