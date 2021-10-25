A shining jewel at the corner of Broadway and Bedford, Francie has been Williamsburg’s premier duck destination since it opened at the end of 2020. The fantastic waterfowl is adorned in a bouquet of vibrant flora before it’s presented tableside and its crackling skin is sliced to reveal the juicy meat inside. This dish, along with Francie’s caviar soufflé cakes, pastas and heritage pork all helped it earn a Michelin star in the blink of an eye.
New York City has some fantastic eating and drinking neighborhoods, and Williamsburg holds its own among the best. Hop on the ferry, catch the subway, pedal a bike or saunter over for some top-notch cheap eats, classic steakhouses, terrific pizza, buzzy new spots and special occasion destinations.
