An epic 'Stranger Things' experience is coming to NYC next month

Stranger Things fans, rejoice! The much talked-about immersive experience based on the Netflix show is officially launching at the Duggal Greenhouse within the Brooklyn Navy Yard on May 7. Hurrah!

The destination makes for the ideal immersive experience space. In 2009, Duggal Visual Solutions decided to retrofit and reinvent the at-the-time dilapidated World War II facility. Across its 35,000 square feet, the facility now boasts 70-foot ceilings, glass paneling and waterfront views—basically, the perfect blank canvas to bring the Netflix series to life.

Once inside, visitors will be catapulted back into the '80s. They’ll start off the experience—which is co-produced by Netflix and Fever—at Hawkins Plaza. Then, they’ll get to walk through Hawkins Lab and spend time in the Upside Down. The goal? To figure out a way to escape the Upside Down and save the entire town.

After completing the mission, ticket holders will land in yet another immersive portion of the project, this one a "retail hub celebrating Stranger Things' most visually iconic locations." Expect to grab a USS Butterscotch sundae at Scoops Ahoy, rub shoulders with Demogorgons and trying to knock off Max's high score at the Palace Arcade.

"The rift is open and we’re excited that our Stranger Things fans will get to jump into the magic once more," said Greg Lombardo, head of experiences at Netflix, in an official statement about the launch. "This time they will take on the challenges themselves and work alongside Eleven, Mike, and the rest of the gang to fight the evil monsters plaguing Hawkins."

As of now, the 45-minute-long experience will run through mid-July and tickets ($74 each) are already limited, so make sure to book your slot right here.

