A lovely new supper club and lounge opens in Chelsea tomorrow

A new venue promising “a bygone era of elegance” opens in Chelsea on Friday, March 1, replete with seats around a fireplace, classic cocktails (and some novel, nitrogen-infused takes) and comfort food riffs like a dirty martini dip. Just like an aspirational Manhattan home, Chelsea Living Room is further appointed with a piano in the dining room, chandeliers, animal print carpet and a private event space across its interlocking areas.

The opening menu aims to meet the interior’s intended Old New York aesthetic with “nostalgic, French American bistro fare,” per a press release, with baked fromage, escargots, pigs in a blanket, steak frites and caviar service. A “very dry” dirty martini and an espresso martini for that nitrogen to swirl in number among the cocktails.

"Drawing on my experience in nightlife, I wanted to create a space that transcends the typical restaurant or bar scene. Chelsea Living Room will cater to the evolved New York social scene craving real connections with a more grown-up atmosphere,” hospitality professional and first-time owner Dylan Grace said via email. Grace previously guarded the velvet rope at destinations like The Palace.

“I wanted to foster a place where a ‘friend of a friend’ atmosphere thrives and people can dine, converse and connect without having to shout over loud music. Akin to a dinner party with close friends where lively conversations are shared over food and drinks — the supper club atmosphere will offer that same sense of familiarity that transcends into initial introductions and intimacy that’s often sought after, especially by a more discerning clientele that has been craving a sophisticated dinner and night out.”

Chelsea Living Room is located at 243 West 14th Street. It opens on Friday, March 1.