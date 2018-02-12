A majestic dinner party under the stars is coming to Prospect Park

The party isn’t for another four months, but you should get your tickets now—they’re going to go fast.

At 9am on Tuesday, February 13, tickets go on sale for the second-annual Prospect Park Soiree. The magical pop-up dinner will take place on June 23, and it will transform Prospect Park into a wonderland of twinkling lights with wine and dancing into the night. Last year’s fest celebrated the park’s 150th anniversary, and though the 151st anniversary doesn’t have quite the same ring to it, it was such a resounding success that it’s back for another round.

The dress code requires hats or fascinators, and though you must bring your own food and beverages, tables and chairs will be provided (unlike at the similar outdoor dinner party Dîner en Blanc). It’s held at the Peninsula in the park, a secluded location on Prospect Park Lake.

All guests must be 21 and over, and tickets can be found here. Individual entry is $45, and complimentary wine is served to groups of 10, so bring along all your pals.

Photograph: J Grassi

Sign up to receive great Time Out deals in your inbox each day.​