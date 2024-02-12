New York City's waterways are always filled with visual spectacles from slow-moving barges to romantic dinner cruises to paddling ducks. But this summer, an exciting event will kick things up a notch.

SailGP (that’s Sail Grand Prix) will bring 10 international teams to the waters to race turbocharged F50 catamarans at more than 60 miles per hour. Fans can watch the action in stadium-style seats close to shore along Governors Island. The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix runs from June 22 to 23, and single-day tickets are on sale now for $100/person.

Here’s how the championship works: Rival national teams compete in close-to-shore racing at a series of events across the globe for a chance to earn points. At the last event of the season, the three highest-ranked teams will face off in a winner-takes-all race to be crowned the SailGP champion. Even if you don’t know anything about sailing, this adrenaline-filled event promises plenty of fast-paced fun.

Photograph: Courtesy of SailGP

In addition to the action-packed race on the water, also expect musical acts (to be announced), food, and drinks at the new Governors Island Race Stadium location, which promises a stunning view of the race with the city's skyline as a backdrop. Waterfront reserve tickets include a seat at the stadium, live commentary, broadcast viewing, and a round-trip ferry ticket.

If you happen to own a boat—or know someone who does—there’s also a BYOB (Bring Your Own Boat) ticket option for a chance to get even closer to the action. Prices for that start option at $466. Also worth checking out: The Team Base Tour, which is sailing’s version of NASCAR’s pit row. For $40, guests get to go behind the scenes to see SailGP’S technical area and the team’s “pit lane garages,” where the boats get ready to run.

SailGP raced in New York back in 2019, and this will be its first visit to the city since then. The concept has grown over the years adding teams and events. Past SailGP events have been held in Abu Dhabi, Saint-Tropez, Sydney, and Bermuda, among others.

Athletes represent the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Great Britain, France, New Zealand, Spain and Switzerland. This summer's race will be the first time the American SailGP team competes on home waters under new ownership. The team is now driven by sailor Taylor Canfield, with Manhattan-based Mike Buckley as team co-owner and CEO.

"It's going to be incredible to race in the United States for the first time for our new team," Buckley said in a press release. "I can’t wait to compete in front of the world's most iconic skyline and show the most passionate city in the world what a Sail Grand Prix is all about."

The event is sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor, which works to generate financial returns for the government of Abu Dhabi.