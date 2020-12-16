45 mph gusts and heavy snow blankets could make it “difficult to impossible” to travel.

While the weather outside is currently slushy, a major snowstorm is on deck for New York City today.

The Weather Channel warns a powerful nor'easter is expected to make landfall by 2pm on Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be one of the more impactful winter storms in the last couple of years.

The National Weather Service warns travel during Winter Storm Gail is expected to be “difficult to impossible” as heavy snow and wind gusts reach 45 mph.

The National Weather Service also predicts the storm will bring heavy snowfall ranging between 8 and 14 inches, so get your snow boots out of hibernation.

While heavy snow is predicted to happen overnight into Thursday, the storm storm advisory runs until Thursday at 1 pm.

Wednesday night into Thursday is going to be a mess. All this snow, plus strong winds, will lead to power outages. Please plan ahead. #NJwx #NYwx #CTwx pic.twitter.com/SnqlEF3wIA — Storm Team 4 NY (@StormTeam4NY) December 14, 2020

More than 2 feet of snow could fall in some areas with a different threat expected farther south. And the storm is arriving at a pivotal time amid the pandemic: https://t.co/YHrBVcTEt0 — AccuWeather (@accuweather) December 14, 2020

But beyond messy, snow-piled streets, even an inch of snow could significantly affect restaurants this winter season.

Last week, the Sanitation Department, which handles snow removal for the city, announced that if over one inch of snow is expected this winter, a snow alert would be issued. With over an inch predicted, restaurants are officially required to suspend outdoor street dining.

“All tables and chairs should be removed or secured, electric heaters should be removed, and the tops of structures should be removed, if possible." And if over a foot of snow is forecast, restaurants will be ordered to "remove or consolidate structures, including barriers, to take up as little space as possible." Snow-related suspension of outdoor dining could last days, depending on how quickly the Sanitation Department can clear roads.

The new guidance comes on the heels of the state shutting down indoor dining in NYC once again.

