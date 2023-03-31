A massive Asian-centric music festival is coming to NYC this summer

Dozens of powerhouse performers are on the Head In The Clouds lineup.

One of the biggest AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) heritage celebrations worldwide is coming to NYC in May for the first time ever.

The Head In The Clouds Music & Arts Festival will fill Forest Hills Stadium in Queens with dozens of dynamic performers on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday, May 21, notably during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month. Tickets are on sale now starting at $161.

The lineup includes headliners NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, Beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG. Plus, artists such as Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and many more. Set times are expected to be posted closer to the show. The popular Head In The Clouds festival has been held in Los Angeles, Jakarta and Manila but this is its first venture in NYC.

Photograph: By Alive Coverage | Milli at HITC 2022

The festival's led by 88rising, a pioneering music and media company amplifying Asian talent and culture. The organization was founded in NYC in 2015 with roots in the Bronx and Brooklyn.

“All of this happened in New York City, winter, spring, summer, fall. Through the seasons, it’s where 88rising took shape and I’m beyond proud. And to me, it’s only fitting that this was all born there,” 88rising CEO and founder Sean Myashiro said in a statement. “It’s especially meaningful to be able to do it at an iconic venue like Forest Hills Stadium during its 100th anniversary!”

Photograph: By Lindsey Blane | 1nonly at HITC 2022

To bring the festival to NYC, 88rising partnered with Goldenvoice, the Los Angeles-based company behind concert events like Coachella and Stagecoach, and The Bowery Presents, an East Coast concert promoter.

In addition to offering a fun time, the festival also has a philanthropic element. The festival will donate $1/ticket to Heart of Dinner, a nonprofit addressing the food insecurity and isolation experienced by Asian American seniors.

Who's playing at Head In The Clouds?

Here's the full 2023 Head In The Clouds New York lineup:

Saturday, May 20

ITZY

Rich Brian

Beabadoobee

MILLI

Akini Jing

DUMBFOUNDEAD

FiFi ZHANG

Hojean

ISOxo

Paravi

Raveena

Spence Lee

Warren Hue

Sunday, May 21

NIKI

DPR Live

DPR Ian

XG

Atarashii Gakko!

Dabin

Knock2

LØREN

Masiwei

P-Lo

VEEGEE

WOLFTYLA

Yeek