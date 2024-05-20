New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Festival at Central Park
Photograph: Shutterstock

A massive electronic music festival is taking over Central Park’s Wollman Rink this fall

It's the first iteration of what will surely be a great music festival.

Ian Kumamoto
Written by
Ian Kumamoto
Advertising

If you love live electronic music but the idea of a massive, Coachella-style festival feels too overwhelming, then We Belong Here, a company that produces what is refers to as a “boutique festival experience,” might be just what you're looking for. 

From October 4-6, the We Belong Here Festival is taking over New York City for the first time ever, effectively transforming Central Park’s Wollman Rink into a stage for top electronic music artists.

RECOMMENDED: NYC Pride just canceled two of its flagship events

The most unique element of all We Belong Here events involve the unconventional locations the company chooses for the concerts that it organizes, including past picks like Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Park, the New York Stock Exchange and our very own Bowery Savings Bank. 

This fall's selected location, Wollman Rink, opened in the 1950s and has served as the primary ice skating destination in Central Park during the winter. In the warmer months, the ice rink turns into a roller skating rink, also the site of pickleball courts, activities that don't have much to do with music festivals.

 “We are creating a refined festival experience in New York that is truly for all New Yorkers—with the fan at the forefront of every decision,” Justin Dauman, Co-Founder of We Belong Here, said in an official a statement. “We’ve worked tirelessly over the past two years of planning to strike a balance between the most well-received aspects of our Miami festival and an artistic ambiance that is true to the city's cultural diversity.”

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will help finance full scholarships for underprivileged youth to attend Scratch Academy, a DJ school that teaches people how to become professionals and make a living in the music industry.

If you can’t wait until the October festival to experience the energy of a We Belong Here event, head to Governors Island from May 24 through June 2, where the company will set up sets from electronic music icons from around the world, including Korolova, Bakermat, Le Youth and Tita Lau. 

Following a post-COVID lull, festivals are clearly experiencing a renaissance: not only are many making comebacks, but new ones are landing on the scene—and we're here for it.

“Community festivals like these bring people together, fostering belonging, cultural exchange and community ties,” NYC Parks Manhattan Borough Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said in a statement. “It creates new opportunities and enriches the lives of our diverse city for generations to come.”

You can register for presale tickets here and follow them on Instagram for updates.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on Fall

      You may also like
      You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.