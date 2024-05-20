A massive electronic music festival is taking over Central Park’s Wollman Rink this fall

It's the first iteration of what will surely be a great music festival.

If you love live electronic music but the idea of a massive, Coachella-style festival feels too overwhelming, then We Belong Here, a company that produces what is refers to as a “boutique festival experience,” might be just what you're looking for.

From October 4-6, the We Belong Here Festival is taking over New York City for the first time ever, effectively transforming Central Park’s Wollman Rink into a stage for top electronic music artists.

The most unique element of all We Belong Here events involve the unconventional locations the company chooses for the concerts that it organizes, including past picks like Miami’s Historic Virginia Key Park, the New York Stock Exchange and our very own Bowery Savings Bank.

This fall's selected location, Wollman Rink, opened in the 1950s and has served as the primary ice skating destination in Central Park during the winter. In the warmer months, the ice rink turns into a roller skating rink, also the site of pickleball courts, activities that don't have much to do with music festivals.

“We are creating a refined festival experience in New York that is truly for all New Yorkers—with the fan at the forefront of every decision,” Justin Dauman, Co-Founder of We Belong Here, said in an official a statement. “We’ve worked tirelessly over the past two years of planning to strike a balance between the most well-received aspects of our Miami festival and an artistic ambiance that is true to the city's cultural diversity.”

A portion of the festival’s proceeds will help finance full scholarships for underprivileged youth to attend Scratch Academy, a DJ school that teaches people how to become professionals and make a living in the music industry.

If you can’t wait until the October festival to experience the energy of a We Belong Here event, head to Governors Island from May 24 through June 2, where the company will set up sets from electronic music icons from around the world, including Korolova, Bakermat, Le Youth and Tita Lau.

Following a post-COVID lull, festivals are clearly experiencing a renaissance: not only are many making comebacks, but new ones are landing on the scene—and we're here for it.

“Community festivals like these bring people together, fostering belonging, cultural exchange and community ties,” NYC Parks Manhattan Borough Commissioner Tricia Shimamura said in a statement. “It creates new opportunities and enriches the lives of our diverse city for generations to come.”

You can register for presale tickets here and follow them on Instagram for updates.