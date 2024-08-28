A massive mural festival is coming to Roosevelt Island this September

The views from Roosevelt Island are themselves works of art, but even more art is coming to the island this September. The Fall for Arts Festival and Jazz Concert features live mural painting, plus musical performances, sing-alongs and interactive dance.

The festival will take over the island's Meditation Lawn and library plaza on Saturday, September 14 (with a rain date set for Sunday, September 15).

Muralists will plain en plein air on the lawn with two themes in mind: “Waves of Change” and “Hidden Places.” They’ll have all day, from 10am to 5pm, to bring their vision to life on 6-by-8 feet canvases. All are invited to look on while the artists exercise their creativity.

After the acrylic paint or spray paint dries, a team from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation will add a protective layer, so the artwork can stick around for viewing for several weeks to come.

Other activities on September 14 include jazz concerts at 11am and 2:30pm on the Roosevelt Island Library Plaza. The Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance will host a family sing-along at 10am and an interactive dance at 1:45pm, both on the meditation lawn near the live painting demos. Expect food vendors on site as well.

Artwork from a previous festival

While you're on Roosevelt Island, be sure to check out Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park, a lush escape that celebrates the Roosevelt's legacy and offers beautiful skyline views. Also check out historic attractions like the Blackwell Island Lighthouse, the beautiful Chapel of the Good Shepherd, Smallpox Hospital ruins, and The Girl Puzzle sculpture.

And be sure to book a reservation for drinks at The Panorama Room, a rooftop bar with unmatched views.