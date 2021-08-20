Governors Ball is usually one of the most-anticipated summer concerts in NYC alongside Central Park SummerStage, BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park and the Northside Festival. Gov Ball, which usually competes for talent with major events like Coachella and Austin City Limits, is scheduled for the fall this year. After being canceled last summer because of the pandemic, organizers are hopeful it can finally go forward with a new layout. The event will bring big-name rappers, beloved veteran acts, rising pop stars and more to Citi Field this year. Here’s our complete guide to the Gov Ball experience.
The best NYC events in September include everything from last-minute things to do in summer to early fall celebrations including incredible art and cultural events. Utilize our events calendar for September to help you schedule all the happenings you don’t want to miss like the Brooklyn Book Festival, the Bronx Night Market and new exhibits at newly reopened museums.
Sure, summer is nearly over, but the perfect isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So make sure to enjoy all of the wonderful things to do outside in New York before the cold front sweeps in!
