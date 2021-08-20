New York
East Village nyc street
Photograph: Shutterstock

NYC events in September 2021

The best NYC events in September range from last-minute summer excursions to San Gennaro celebrations and more

https://media.timeout.com/images/105796570/image.jpg
Written by
Time Out New York editors
&
Shaye Weaver
The best NYC events in September include everything from last-minute things to do in summer to early fall celebrations including incredible art and cultural events. Utilize our events calendar for September to help you schedule all the happenings you don’t want to miss like the Brooklyn Book Festival, the Bronx Night Market and new exhibits at newly reopened museums.

Sure, summer is nearly over, but the perfect isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. So make sure to enjoy all of the wonderful things to do outside in New York before the cold front sweeps in!

RECOMMENDED: Full NYC events calendar for 2021

Featured NYC events in September 2021

Attend Governors Ball
Photograph: Dominick Mastrangelo

1. Attend Governors Ball

  • Music

Governors Ball is usually one of the most-anticipated summer concerts in NYC alongside Central Park SummerStageBRIC Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park and the Northside Festival. Gov Ball, which usually competes for talent with major events like Coachella and Austin City Limits, is scheduled for the fall this year. After being canceled last summer because of the pandemic, organizers are hopeful it can finally go forward with a new layout. The event will bring big-name rappers, beloved veteran acts, rising pop stars and more to Citi Field this year. Here’s our complete guide to the Gov Ball experience.

Read more
Labor Day in NYC

4. Labor Day in NYC

  • Things to do

Before you bid summer adieu, go out with a bang on Labor Day. Whether you want ideas for cool out-of-town spots or just want a staycation, we've listed all the best events and other unmissabale things to do, including ways to have the best summer ever before Labor Day weekend 2021.

Read more
Ride the Ferris wheel in Times Square
Artist rendering: Anthony George

5. Ride the Ferris wheel in Times Square

  • Things to do
  • City Life

A 110-foot-tall Ferris wheel will open to the public for rides that'll "showcase the crossroads of the world as never seen before. Experience sensory overload by billions of pixels as you soar 110 feet through a canyon of spectacular billboards." The wheel, which will be situated west of Duffy Square on Broadway between West 47 and 48 streets, will be open for 12-minute rides between noon and midnight every day between August 23 and September 12, giving New Yorkers and tourists only about two weeks to try it out. So grab your tickets at timessquarewheel.nyc. They're $20 for adults, $15 for kids and $35 for those who want to skip the line.

 

Read more
Take off at Cosmic Camp
Photograph: courtesy CAMP

6. Take off at Cosmic Camp

  • Things to do
  • City Life

New York City kids and their families will soon be able to "launch" into space in the middle of Manhattan. CAMP, the experiential retailer known for its kid-friendly shops, is bringing a new immersive concept to its flagship store near Union Square called Cosmic Camp. Behind its magic door and across 8,000 square feet, families will be transported to space by AR and projection-mapping technology by Future Colossal and interactive experiences will unfold across space stations, asteroid fields, lava pools, and other immersive worlds. Families who enter Cosmic Camp will enter through a tunnel to arrive at the Launch Pad. With the press of a button, they'll watch as smoke billows and flames erupt as they take off into space.

Read more
Return to Joe's Pub
Kevin Yatarola

7. Return to Joe's Pub

  • Theater
  • Theater & Performance

Joe’s Pub, a performance space located within The Public Theater, will make a long-anticipated return this fall with a stellar lineup of shows and cabaret performances. The beloved Friday Night Cabaret series will kick off on September 17 from 6pm to 8pm, with composer Henry Koperski and singer-actor Larry Owens. The event is a free, open-to-the-public event that will be performed on Astor Place. 

 

Read more
Gawk at this stunning Dior exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum
Photograph: Kolin Mendez Photography

8. Gawk at this stunning Dior exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum

  • Things to do
  • City Life

Another can't-miss fashion exhibit is headed to The Brooklyn Museum this September. "Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams" will thoroughly explore the high fashion history of The House of Dior, which dates back to the turn of the 20th century, when the brand's namesake Christian Dior founded the label.  The multi-gallery exhibit will bring many of Dior's sources of inspiration to life, including flowers, nature, classical and contemporary art, featuring work from the Brooklyn Museum's collections. Objects on display will be primarily from the extensive Dior archives. And get ready for some serious wardrobe envy: The exhibition will present over 200 haute couture garments as well as photographs, archival videos, sketches, vintage perfume elements, and accessories. Haute couture on view exemplifies the French couturier’s fabled silhouettes and will allow contemporary style enthusiasts to better understand how Dior influenced today's fashion. 

Read more
Commune with the trees for The Last Stand
Prospect Park. Photo by Elizabeth Keegin Colley. Courtesy of Prospect Park Alliance.

9. Commune with the trees for The Last Stand

  • Art
  • Art

A 10-hour opera "for and about trees" will be performed in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park next month. The creative product of artist Kamala Sankaram, whose previous work includes a space opera performed live over the internet, The Last Stand tracks the life of a tree from acorn to death, touching on the potentially disastrous effects of climate change along the way. The public sound installation and experimental opera will be on view from September 18 through October 10, 2021. 

 

Read more
Learn through immersion at Undercurrent
Photograph: Courtesy Keith Kaselampao

10. Learn through immersion at Undercurrent

  • Art
  • Art

A new art installation featuring creations from Grimes, Bon Iver, Miguel and other big-name entertainers is coming to Brooklyn this fall.  Undercurrent, which is pitched as an “immersive audiovisual” experience, will feature a 60,000 square foot space showcasing celebrity-made art pieces that poignantly explore the ever-increasing climate crisis. Viewers can expect to find imaginative pieces when the exhibition opens at Brooklyn’s The Jefferson on September 9, including Grimes’ AI-created meditations and a multimedia installation from Bon Iver, which will feature a new version of his 2019 song “Naeem” remixed by Chris Hontos. Other artists involved also include Aluna, Actress, Jayda G, Mount Kimbie, and Nosaj Thing.

Read more
Recommended
