A massive new indoor-outdoor stage will overlook Times Square

Times Square is getting an exciting new performance space—and it's pretty different from what you may expect.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gensler

The venue is part of TSX Broadway, a 46-story tower currently under construction at 1568 Broadway, between 46th and 47th Streets. Architecture firm Gensler is behind the effort, which representatives told us is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

Smack-dab in the middle of the Theater District, the $2.5 billion project is anchored by a new outdoor performance space that will be elevated 30 feet above Times Square and will extend over Seventh Avenue. Specifically, according to an official press release, a 126-seat blackbox theater within the building will protrude outdoors, "offering an intimate performance venue that can be reconfigured and opened up into a public performance space in [...] under two minutes."

Perhaps most impressively, when closed, the doors to the indoor/outdoor destination will seamlessly blend into the 18,000-square-foot digital sign that will wrap the building. (We are still in Times Square, after all).

In addition to the renderings we include here, check out an animation showcasing how the stage will transform from a private, closed-off venue to an outdoor one here.

New Yorkers used to avoiding the crowds of tourists that perennially pepper Times Square might actually find themselves drawn to the area that seems to be undergoing a sort of revival. In fact, in addition to TSX Broadway, an enormous, 11,000-square-foot new nightclub called Nebula is set to open in the neighborhood next week.

We are clearly at the dawn of a new era. Dare we say.... see you in Times Square?