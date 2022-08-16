A massive weed museum is opening in Soho this fall

Fair warning: there will be no weed inside of it.

We're surprised it took this long: a museum about all things weed is officially in the works, courtesy of former Las Vegas club owner Robert Frey, who just signed a 10-year lease at 427 Broadway by Howard Street in SoHo, according to The Real Deal.

The outlet reports that the 30,000-square-foot space will be called The House of Cannabis (or THCNYC, for short) and it will hopefully be up and running by this fall.

Would-be visitors will be treated to three floors of immersive gallery space featuring rotating exhibits about the history of weed, also featuring high-tech design elements like LED light shows, potential 4D aspects and more. The top floor will function as an event space where lectures about cannabis programs and, specifically, social justice, will be held.

Some might remember The Stone Age pop-up last year that had a similar mission.

"We have so many citizens that don’t belong in jail [because of marijuana], we'd love to tell their story," Frey said to The Real Deal.

As of now, cannabis photographer Chris Romaine, scent maker Victorine Deych and light designer Carlos Hano have already been tapped to assist in the creation of the space and specific exhibits.

To be clear: The House of Cannabis will not be selling or offering any sort of drugs on premises, despite the recent legalization of weed in NYC. Think of it as a historical exploration of cannabis.

"If you touch the plant, that limits what you're doing," Frey said to the outlet about his decision to keep the museum weed-free. "We don't want to be in competition. We want to really help all the dispensaries, whether they want to use us to launch brands or however they see that we can help their programs."

