Industry vets Igor Drca and Miljan Komnenic—the team behind the UWS restaurant T the Brooklyn spot Recette — have opened their largest NYC restaurant yet, and it's got a hidden rooftop to boot. he Consulate andhave opened their largest NYC restaurant yet, and it's got a hidden rooftop to boot.

Marsanne NYC has softly opened in the Chelsea neighborhood, taking over the Forager's Market space at 233 Eighth Avenue, and the restaurant's design brief was seemingly "plant lover's dream." Interior designer Larisa Mihajlova custom-designed the 150-seat space "to reflect the modern and warm connection with nature," which means shrubbery projecting from the ceiling, art deco-style mirrors, and customized woodwork art installations.

All of that greenery and the volcanic rock details fits nicely with the modern Mediterranean focus happening on the menu —from an open kitchen, c hef Zivko Radojcic doles out plates like carbonara-filled agnolotti with smoked confit chicken; pan-speared scallops with eggplant caponata and pine nuts; and branzino with basil tapenade and sundried tomato. To complement, cocktails from beverage director Milos Kostadinovic are the kind of summery stuff you want to drink on vacation: a rummy Disco Sour sweetened with passionfruit and mango, and the Jardin, flavored with matcha and jalapeńo.



Speaking of bars, the 40-seater semi-private dining space “Le Mascaret Room” has its own dedicated drinks counter, as well a custom-made undulating wooden sculpture mounted on a wall (it's meant to replicate twisting vines and flowing waves, natch) and a glass-encased wine cellar holding over 700 bottles.

And though that clandestine "Rooftop by Marsanne" is now only softly open for private events, it will eventually roll out wellness and DJ programming, and a drinks menu with wine-inspired cocktails, mocktails, and beer to go along with those unobstructed views of the Empire State Building. “Being able to offer a rooftop space that isn’t clearly visible is a fun talking point for us — it's unexpected, and we love to surprise our guests with a great reason to keep your evening going. This is a charming, intimate rooftop and really feels like your best-kept secret," the team said in a press release.



Check out those plant-filled Marsanne digs as well as some of the cocktails on offer below: