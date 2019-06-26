Stranger Things is turning Coney Island into an ’80s carnival next week

Grab your Eggos–Hawkins, Indiana is taking over Coney Island next weekend.

In honor of Stranger Things Season 3, Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will be transformed into the show’s 1985 sci-fi inspired universe from July 5 to 7.

Explore the Upside Down from 11am until 6pm, while enjoying treats from Hawkins’ own Scoops Ahoy ice cream shop and riding Deno’s iconic Wonder Wheel, bumper cars and Tilt-A-Whirl.

The entire park will be “Stranger-fied” with themed surprises and quintessential elements from the Netflix series, including the Hawkins Fourth of July Spectacular Fireworks Show at 9:30pm on July 5.

Stranger Things is also making its way to the Santa Monica Pier in California this weekend with another Hawkins-themed takeover, complete with ‘80s cover bands, the Hawkins’ High School cheerleading squad, food eating competitions, magicians and the Hawkins Bike Shop.

Season 3 of the show debuts July 4 on Netflix with Eleven and her demogorgon-fighting friends attempting to live normal teen lives while casually fighting the supernatural.

Costumes aren’t required at the Coney Island takeover—or even suggested—but we wouldn’t be mad if we saw a bunch of blonde-wigged, converse-clad Elevens running around the park.