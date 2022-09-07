A mini Japanese marketplace is opening in Brooklyn

Make your own dashi packs, buy some ceramics, and try a nine-course omakase tasting menu.

Soon, you’ll be able to experience the tastes of Japan without ever leaving Brooklyn.

When 50 Norman opens in Greenpoint on Friday, September 16, it’ll bring a Japanese multi-retail and dining mini-complex to the neighborhood.

Photograph: Courtesy of 50 Norman | Find it in Greenpoint.

Acclaimed Japanese architect Jo Nagasaka designed the 3,500-square-foot space featuring reclaimed woods from demolished old houses in Kyoto as a way to bring the essence of Japan to Brooklyn. 50 Norman will house three well-respected brands from Tokyo making their debut in New York.

Here’s what to expect for dining and shopping:

Photograph: Courtesy of 50 Norman | A sampling of the items at Cibone.

Housewares at Cibone

Up your home design with ceramics, kitchenware, zen meditation items, and art pieces at Cibone (that’s pronounced Cee-Bo-Nay). The shop promises lifestyle and artisanal goods that represent classic and contemporary Japanese craftsmanship. Cibone will highlight items that are not mechanically mass-produced, but instead edited and archived by the team, born from the mind of an artist or by craftspeople conveying the traditions of Japan.

Photograph: Courtesy of 50 Norman | A first look at Dashi Okume.

Dashi packs at Dashi Okume

Dubbing itself as The Natural Broth Shop, Dashi Okume is the only specialty shop in the U.S. where you can custom order your own blends of dashi packs. You’ll be able to choose from a combination of ingredients from around 30 choices. Dashi Okume also carries retail products such as ready-made dashi packs, frozen dried fish, and dashi soy-sauce kits, alongside a casual dining experience serving comforting Japanese meals.

Photograph: Courtesy of 50 Norman | House Brooklyn will in late October with a nine-course tasting menu.

An omakase tasting menu at House Brooklyn

Debuting about a month after its counterparts, mark your calendar for House Brooklyn’s opening in late October. This eight-seat Japanese French restaurant by Kyoto native Chef Yuji Tani will offer delicate yet innovative Japanese French cuisine served as a nine-course omakase tasting menu. Chizuko Niikawa of Sake Discoveries has prepared a sake list, Brooklyn restaurant Four Horsemen is handling the wine list, and the tea pros at Kettl are curating a tea list.