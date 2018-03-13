A multi-sensory egg-themed pop-up is coming to NYC and we’re all so confused about it

Forget 29 Rooms. Sleep No More? What century are you even in? The future of interactive art is in...eggs. Or something. Maybe it has something to do with The Shape of Water—“he needs a high protein diet!”—winning the Oscar for best picture. Regardless, you can celebrate your love (?) of the round breakfast staple at a totally deranged new immersive exhibition—The Egg House.

According to its website, the Egg House uses secret rooms, candy pools, swings and oversized object art to tell the story of Ellis the egg—if I am losing my mind writing this you better believe you are coming down with me—an “ambitious egg living in the Lower East Side.” After working nights and weekends “to keep the modest dream alive,” Ellis falls asleep, and we lucky humans get to explore his dreaming fantasy house.

In the pop-up's kitchen, foyer and gift shop, you'll be able to dig into bites from Egg Shop, along with egg waffle ice cream shop Eggloo. Samples of eggnog and coffee will be available at varying times. In the gift shop, you'll be able to buy egg-shaped “eggcessories” like jewelry, tote bags and pins.

The Egg House pop-up opens to the public on April 7. Tickets go on sale March 15 at theegg.house. We recommend you keep up with the batshit Instagram account, @theegghouse, for more details.

I hope you do not dream of eggs this night.

