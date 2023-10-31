New York
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Gatcha
Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

A new arcade with snack claw machines is opening inside a Queens mall

Gatcha is a new nostalgic-feeling arcade opening inside Tangram.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
Advertising

There's a lot to say about Gatcha, a new arcade scheduled to open its flagship location at Tangram, the mixed-used development in Flushing, Queens, in February of 2024.

Gatcha
Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

The 8,746-square-foot store within the 1.2 million-square-foot property will focus on the sorts of claw machines that have defined all of our childhoods. The games will be filled with plush toys custom-created by an on-site team alongside a mix of other products, including anime figurines, Gundam kits and snacks.

Snack claw machines will, indeed, pepper the space, offering the sort of sweet treats that will keep you fueled while running around the arcade to play all types of games. 

Gatcha
Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

What's more, Gatcha will also be home to an Asian-inspired cocktail bar that, according to an official press release, will serve all types of modernly crafted cocktails made with ingredients like sesame oil, soy milk, Scotch whiskey, ginger honey and soy sauce maple foam. 

Video games, claw machines and cocktails? Sounds like the perfect day to us.

Gatcha
Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

Since you’ll already be at Tangram, make sure to also peruse through the mall’s other offerings, including the first 4DX movie theater in Queens, a cyberpunk-inspired Asian food hall and beer garden, a store for badminton supplies (it's never too late to pick up a new sport, after all), an Angry Birds store, tons of Japanese retailers, a sushi restaurant serving food off a conveyor belt and a lot more. 

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.