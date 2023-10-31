A new arcade with snack claw machines is opening inside a Queens mall

There's a lot to say about Gatcha, a new arcade scheduled to open its flagship location at Tangram, the mixed-used development in Flushing, Queens, in February of 2024.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

The 8,746-square-foot store within the 1.2 million-square-foot property will focus on the sorts of claw machines that have defined all of our childhoods. The games will be filled with plush toys custom-created by an on-site team alongside a mix of other products, including anime figurines, Gundam kits and snacks.

Snack claw machines will, indeed, pepper the space, offering the sort of sweet treats that will keep you fueled while running around the arcade to play all types of games.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

What's more, Gatcha will also be home to an Asian-inspired cocktail bar that, according to an official press release, will serve all types of modernly crafted cocktails made with ingredients like sesame oil, soy milk, Scotch whiskey, ginger honey and soy sauce maple foam.

Video games, claw machines and cocktails? Sounds like the perfect day to us.

Photograph: Courtesy of Gatcha

Since you’ll already be at Tangram, make sure to also peruse through the mall’s other offerings, including the first 4DX movie theater in Queens, a cyberpunk-inspired Asian food hall and beer garden, a store for badminton supplies (it's never too late to pick up a new sport, after all), an Angry Birds store, tons of Japanese retailers, a sushi restaurant serving food off a conveyor belt and a lot more.