A new, cheaper Whole Foods opens in Brooklyn tomorrow

Whole Foods Market 365 is coming to the East Coast for the first time. Although it's the the seventh location in the country, the 30,000 square foot space will be unlike other Whole Foods we have in the city due to being smaller, “value and convenience-driven” (aka, cheaper) an d more tailored to location—essentially more like a "neighborhood grocery store."

Additionally, this Whole Foods will have outside vendors like the vegan Next Level Burger, long-standing Orwasher's Bakery and Juice Press doling out health-focused food and drink.

The store will have the usual house-cut meat, antipasto bar, salad bar and speciality cheeses, along with a “pizza phone” to order pies while you shop, and a cookie bar to buy the desserts by the pound. Pourit Authority will be the market's first self-service beer, cider and wine station, dispensing Brooklyn-brewed beers like Threes Brewing and Other Half Brewing Company from rotating taps.

Another new boozy feature? A beer-pairing kiosk. If you scan a can or bottle of beer in aisles, it will suggest food pairing ideas and ratings.

The new Whole Foods is located at 292 Ashland Place inside the 300 Ashland building. It officially opens at 9am tomorrow, January 31.

