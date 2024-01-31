New York
Timeout

Veselka Bowery
Photograph: Lizz KuehlPierogis at Veselka

A new documentary about Ukrainian restaurant Veselka is premiering next month

Actor David Duchovny narrates a documentary about the beloved NYC restaurant.

Anna Rahmanan
Written by
Anna Rahmanan
A favorite in New York since first opening in the East Village in 1954, Ukrainian restaurant Veselka was thrown into the spotlight in recent years following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

Almost exactly two years since that day, on February 23, a new documentary focusing on the history and cultural resonance of the restaurant will hit theaters. 

Veselka: The Rainbow on the Corner at the Center of the World specifically looks at second-generation owner Tim Birchard's retirement from the job after 54 years just as his son Jason takes over the reins of the culinary empire.

Important NYC figures make appearances in the production, which was written, produced and directed by Michael Fiore: expect NYC Mayor Eric Adams and his counterpart on the state level, Governor Kathy Hochul, to show up on screen, among others.

Golden Globe award-winning actor Dave Duchovny narrates the 106-minute-long film.

Folks can buy tickets to catch the documentary at the Village East by Angelika once it premieres in a few weeks right here.

As the trailer makes clear, Veselka has become a hub of Ukrainian resistance and aid since 2022, sending supplies to those in need and raising money in solidarity with the cause.

Almost a year ago, the restaurant also announced its plans of expansion, including a new storefront in Williamsburg and another inside Grand Central Station. (An outpost inside the Lower East Side's Market Line food hall just closed after five years in operation.)

As for the eatery's original location at 144 Second Avenue, likely the subject of a majority of the documentary, New Yorkers can get excited about its imminent expansion into late-night hour service. There's nothing quite as delicious as a plate of borscht at midnight, after all.

