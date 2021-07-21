Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel at the Vatican is one of the must-see artworks of a lifetime, and for a limited time, its likeness will be right here in New York City.

SEE Global Entertainment is bringing its "Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition" to a (currently unannounced) location in NYC this fall, allowing New Yorkers and tourists to get up close and personal with the fresco that draws about 5 million people each year.

While seeing it in person is incredible, seeing the details and Michelangelo brushstrokes is not really possible since it decorates the chapel's ceiling and wall while hundreds of other tourists crowd around it. And while this exhibit isn't the real thing, it does give you a chance to spend time you wouldn't normally have with the art.

The exhibit displays high-definition photos that were made with a printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original 34 frescos but from new perspectives that'll immerse you in the work, according to Secret NYC, the experience's media partner. Each image will have information adjacent to it and there will be an audio guide you can rent for an even more in-depth experience.

If you remember there being another Sistine Chapel exhibit in NYC, you're right. The Oculus at the World Trade Center Transportation Hub in 2017 hosted "Up Close: Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel," a similar, but smaller concept.

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, which is a 60-90 minute walkthrough, will open in September. Tickets, which are $19.20 per adult and $13.50 per child, go on sale on July 27 at 10am at sistinechapelexhibit.com.