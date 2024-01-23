A new film studio is opening in Long Island City this year

Borden Studios is a new purpose-built film and TV production facility that is scheduled to open in Long Island City this spring.

Rendering: Courtesy of Innovo Property Group

The exciting project will occupy the three upper floors of a five-story development at 23-30 Borden Avenue, boasting four sound stages, both office and support areas, and over 8,800 square feet of outdoor space that includes a rooftop terrace.

The project was developed by Innovo Property Group and operated by The MBS Group.

Rendering: Courtesy of Innovo Property Group

“Boasting a prime Long Island City address, ground-up purpose-built stages, convenient office space and versatile flex spaces, Borden Studios offers a fulsome leasing opportunity for content creators who want to film in New York City,” said Michael Newport, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer for The MBS Group, in an official press release. “The facility is innovative and completely self-contained—and it’s only minutes from Manhattan. We’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Ideally located not too far from the city, which is where a lot of industry people operate out of, the new endeavor looks incredibly promising, offering the sort of technology that today's film and TV productions necessitate.

Rendering: Courtesy of Innovo Property Group

Each sound stage, for example, features 40-foot ceilings with fully retractable walls, which means that they can open into two "double sized" spaces.

The facility will actually be part of the larger Borden Complex, which includes three additional floors of industrial space. Construction on the complex as a whole kicked off in 2022.

It's clear that New York is making a play to become a central player in all things film and TV production, competing with Hollywood for the sorts of project that are sure to propel the city's economy forward.

In fact, a bunch of similar projects have already made headlines all around town: the Robert De Niro-backed Wildflower Studios is just about done with construction in Astoria, for example. The first-ever TV and film studio set to open in Manhattan, Sunset Pier 94, and East End Studios in Sunnyside are both currently being built as well.

It is, indeed, the dawn of a new era.