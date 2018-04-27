A new immersive art installation is coming to Governors Island

New York’s car-free oasis, Governors Island, has something for everyone. Foodies and boozehounds have the island’s various outdoor bars and eateries; adventurers can zip line or go rock climbing, and art lovers have a new and free public art exhibition to peep.

New York artist Jacob Hashimoto debuts two public works on the island on June 2. There’s The Eclipse located inside the Cornelius Chapel, comprising thousands of rice paper kites, and Never Comes Tomorrow, a whimsical outdoor piece made out of more than a hundred wooden cubes and large steel funnels located in the Liggett Hall Archway. It aims to act as a “virtual time tunnel or vortex between theiIsland’s Historic District and the newly designed park.” Maybe when you walk through it, you’ll be transported to another universe? Sounds groovy.

If you’re curious to see what these works will look like, take a look at the images below, which are being readapted for Governors Island. You'll have until October 31 to check them out in person in addition to all the other incredible things to do on Governors Island this summer.

Courtesy Leila Heller Gallery

Courtesy Michele Alberto Sereni

