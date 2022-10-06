A new kitchen for dogs only just opened on the Upper West Side

It was only a matter of time until our puppies got the New York City treatment: Just Food For Dogs is a new store and kitchen concept serving canine food made with 100% USDA-certified ingredients.

The shop actually opened back in June but the eatery officially started welcoming puppies last week, offering them "human quality" food prepared by trained chefs. According to Patch, the space is anchored by a bodega-style deli counter where owners can order menu items that include a tofu and quinoa dish with sweet potatoes, kale, white mushrooms and blueberries or a beef and Russet potato recipe that comes with carrots, green peas, beans, apples and more. It's basically a Michelin-starred outing for dogs.

Patch reports that Just Food For Dogs "says it is the only whole-dog food company to have commissioned digestibility studies at a major university, and the only to conduct systematic feeding trails on all daily canine recipes."

Although the company already operates over 40 locations around the country, this is actually the first ever kitchen to open in New York.

City dwellers taking care of furry friends at home are also probably familiar with another dog-approved destination in the neighborhood: Black Lab Cafe, which opened back in June at 420 Amsterdam Avenue by West 80th Street.

The venue, at 2025 Broadway by West 70th Street on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, serves food and drinks to both humans and dogs. The former get to enjoy Stone Street coffee and espresso drinks while the latter dive into Clean Bowl Club NYC food, the canine food company operated by the same owners of Black Lab Cafe.

