1. Judy Z’s
Does your dog demand their own menu? Judy Z’s in the West Village serves up food just for four-legged companions at their “Furbaby Cafe.” (They also serve burgers, tacos and sandwiches for humans, if that matters to you.) Pair the “Mutt-loaf,” made with ground beef, veggies and rice, with a cold glass of the chaotically-named “Dog-Pawrignon”—AKA filtered water infused with wild Alaskan salmon oil. It’s the perfect spot to celebrate your dog becoming an influencer—and that fish water costs $8, so maybe your pup can use their newfound income to pick up the tab for once.
View this post on Instagram