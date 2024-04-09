There are so many things to do with your dog in NYC. Whether you’re a local or staying at one of NYC’s pet-friendly hotels, you no longer have to leave your dog alone while you go out to drink or dine. Among the best restaurants in NYC are plenty of dog-friendly options with outdoor dining, where you and your pooch can comfortably hang in cozy heated patios, sidewalk seating and backyard gardens. While some NYC restaurants merely allow dogs, others celebrate them: a handful of these picks feature exclusive dog menus, while others count dogs as their raison d'etre. (You’re just the person who happened to walk your dog there.)

If you’re planning a happy hour with friends, meeting someone who Must Love Dogs for a date or just spending some quality time with your dog after a long week at the office, these 10 dog-friendly bars and restaurants will please both you and your pooch.