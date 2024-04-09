Subscribe
The 10 best dog-friendly restaurants in NYC right now

Treat your pup to a day out at these dog-friendly restaurants and bars in NYC.

Dog-friendly restaurants
There are so many things to do with your dog in NYC. Whether you’re a local or staying at one of NYC’s pet-friendly hotels, you no longer have to leave your dog alone while you go out to drink or dine. Among the best restaurants in NYC are plenty of dog-friendly options with outdoor dining, where you and your pooch can comfortably hang in cozy heated patios, sidewalk seating and backyard gardens. While some NYC restaurants merely allow dogs, others celebrate them: a handful of these picks feature exclusive dog menus, while others count dogs as their raison d'etre. (You’re just the person who happened to walk your dog there.)

If you’re planning a happy hour with friends, meeting someone who Must Love Dogs for a date or just spending some quality time with your dog after a long week at the office, these 10 dog-friendly bars and restaurants will please both you and your pooch. 

Best dog-friendly restaurants in NYC

1. Judy Z’s

Does your dog demand their own menu? Judy Z’s in the West Village serves up food just for four-legged companions at their “Furbaby Cafe.” (They also serve burgers, tacos and sandwiches for humans, if that matters to you.) Pair the “Mutt-loaf,” made with ground beef, veggies and rice, with a cold glass of the chaotically-named “Dog-Pawrignon”—AKA filtered water infused with wild Alaskan salmon oil. It’s the perfect spot to celebrate your dog becoming an influencer—and that fish water costs $8, so maybe your pup can use their newfound income to pick up the tab for once. 

 

2. Avoca

Avoca’s patio is totally pooch-friendly: they’ll even bring out a dog bed for your pup to rest their weary paws. The bottomless brunch on their pretty patio is a scene, so stop by on the early side after a morning spent playing in the Carl Schurz dog park just a few blocks away (on the Upper East Side). Split some bacon, scrambled eggs and fries, toss back as many spicy margs as you can in ninety minutes and toast to another perfect weekend spent with your BFF. 

3. The Wilson

This Chelsea spot is a real treat for dogs. Alongside a solid menu of New American faves and seafood, you’ll find a special menu just for your pooch. It’s a tough choice between grilled steak, chicken or a burger, all served with baby veg. Finish with a “pupsicle,” made with pumpkin, banana, peanut butter and yogurt, or a bowl of mixed berries. Furry friends with simpler tastes can stick with a simple house-made biscuit.

4. Boris and Horton

  • Restaurants
  • Coffee shops
  • East Village

Boris and Horton is close to Tompkins Square Park, so it’s a perfect place to stop before or after a session at the dog park. Boris and Horton is not only welcoming to your pup when you stop in for a coffee or a bite to eat, they also offer dog-friendly events throughout the year, like pet portrait sessions and puppy-and-me Pilates.

5. Bar Primi

  • Restaurants
  • Italian
  • East Village
  • price 2 of 4

House-made pasta is the star at this Italian gem, where your pup is welcome to join you on the outdoor patio that wraps around the corner of East 2nd in the East Village. Enjoy people-watching with your best friend along the tree-lined streets as you share some noodles à la Lady and the Tramp.

6. Cookshop

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Chelsea
  • price 2 of 4

This Chelsea hotspot has plenty of outdoor seating where dogs (and cats) are welcome. You can enjoy the buzzy atmosphere with a couple of cocktails while your pooch checks out the canine scene. Be discreet if you slip a taste of Cookshop’s iconic roast chicken under the table.

9. Fred's

  • Restaurants
  • American
  • Upper West Side

An Upper West Side neighborhood favorite, Fred’s packs a Sunday crowd for its brunch featuring the likes of cinnamon-raisin French toast and eggs Benedict. The personality of this restaurant is definitely doggie-driven with photographs of customer’s four-legged friends covering the walls. Fred’s is the perfect place to sit outside with your pooch while you people-watch on Amsterdam Ave.

Shake Shack
Photograph: Courtesy Shake Shack

10. Shake Shack

  • Restaurants
  • Hamburgers
  • Flatiron

New Yorkers go crazy for Shake Shack, and for good reason. Danny Meyer’s wildly popular Madison Square Park concession stand is mobbed during the summer; in chilly weather, heat lamps provide all the warmth you need. It’s worth waiting in line for, especially when you can bring your pup with you. While you indulge in that ShackBurger and concrete, treat your four-legged friend to dog-friendly menu items like the Pooch-ini and Bag O’Bones.

