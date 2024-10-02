A new LIRR street entrance is opening at Grand Central Madison

Until now, frequent Grand Central Madison commuters have had to travel to the depths of the train station to access the relatively new Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) concourse.

Not many have complained about the route (it takes 10 to 15 minutes to access the platforms from the street), likely preferring to focus on the fact that transportation pros have finally delivered a much-needed train station on the East Side of the city. But, in a rare effort to fix an issue before it actually becomes an issue, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has announced its intention to build a new accessible street entrance to the LIRR Grand Central Madison concourse at 45th Street and Madison Avenue.

Currently, commuters can access the area through five entrances: One Vanderbilt at 42nd and 43 Streets, 47th Street inside 383 Madison Avenue and two elevator-only entry points in freestanding buildings at 44th Street and 48th Street. None of those gateways directly lead to the concourse, though, and the majority of them let inside buildings and not directly into the street.

According to an official press release, the new port of entry is set to be completed in 18 months (that would be March 2026) and the project "is expected to generate more than $1 billion in ground rent revenues, along with real estate taxes, to be dedicated to the MTA capital program."

Metro-North riders who use Grand Central Terminal will also obviously be able to access the travel hub through this new street entrance.

"With more and more people using Grand Central Madison, this street entrance will be a welcomed addition to the terminal’s footprint in Midtown Manhattan," said MTA LIRR President Rob Free in an official statement. "It will increase accessibility to the terminal and complement the numerous benefits Grand Central Madison has introduced since it opened—shorter commute times, new travel options, more frequent service – all contributing to a better customer experience."

Officials are also planning on building two additional direct street entrances north of 47th Street.

The MTA is clearly doing great work: what a day to be alive.