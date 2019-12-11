A new Marvelous Mrs. Maisel tour will take you to Midge's village haunts

Fans of Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel can follow in Midge’s footsteps with a new two-and-a-half-hour bus tour that stops at the stores and venues used in the hit show.

Tourists in their pillbox hats will be able to see Lutzi’s Butcher Shop where Midge announces they “got the rabbi” (Albanese Meats & Poultry), The City Spoon (La Bonbonniere), the Village Vanguard, where Midge sees Lenny Bruce perform, the Music Inn, where she discovers dirty comedy records, and other retro spots.

You may not be a fan of NYC bus tours because they remind you of the Big Bus New York Hop-On Hop-Off tour that jams sidewalks up with tourists, but this jaunt, hosted by On Location Tours, also includes some walking so tourists can get a closer look at various locales.

Many of the sites included on the tour were transformed into 1950s versions of themselves, including La Bonbonniere and the butcher shop, which included temporarily stripping them down and building them back up with props and '50s-era signage.

The tour buses run on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays for $52 per person.

On Location Tours also has tours covering the sites used in Sex & The City, Gossip Girl, The Sopranos, and tours of locations used in comic books and superhero stories, as well as a more general NYC TV and movie tour.

This isn’t the first time Mrs. Maisel has had the spotlight in New York City–The Paley Center for Media had an immersive exhibit with recreations of its set and even Green-Wood Cemetery screened the show in August.