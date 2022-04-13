A new Mexican restaurant and subterranean bar comes to Williamsburg

A new bi-level restaurant and bar is set to open in Williamsburg next week. Xolo and Bar Milagro will begin service on Tuesday, April 19. Mesa Coyoacan and Zona Rosa’s Jorge Boetto, artist Gigi Boetto and longtime hospitality pro Willians Lopez are at the helm. Now in its 13th year, Mesa Coyoacan is one of NYC's best Mexican restaurants.

Xolo is billed as the dual operations’ “bright and airy all-day Mexican restaurant.” The street-level space seats ten at a white marble bar with room for 60 more in the exposed brick and knotty wood-lined dining room. It promises East River and Williamsburg Bridge tableaus.

This level will function largely as a cafe, with a long list of coffee, tea and espresso drinks, breakfast tacos, tamales and pastries in the morning. Its wider opening menu includes guacamole (notably $12 at a moment when avocado prices are still driving costs higher elsewhere), a quartet of taco options like carne asada, banana leaf-steamed cod and short ribs with salsa verde.

Photograph: Courtesy of Melissa Hom

Bar Milagro is the “intimate, subterranean bar with tequila and mezcal-focused cocktails” spot downstairs. Its own bar mirrors the one overhead, and Gigi Boetto designed the ceiling, where 2,000 milagros are arranged in an illustration of the name. Guac, chicharrones and quesadillas are listed among the basement bar bites, alongside a classic margarita, mezcal/pineapple zag on the standard, palomas and takes on negronis.

Xolo and Bar Milagro are located upstairs and downstairs at 29 Dunham Place. Xolo will be open daily from 7am-4pm and 5pm-11pm. Bat Milagro will be open Wednesday-Thursday from 5pm-12am and Friday-Sunday until 1am.

Love doing stuff in your city? Tell us all about it in our annual, global, Time Out Index survey.